10 Reasons You Need to Eat in Tribeca

New York You don't have to be Robert De Niro to dine on handmade pasta and porcini flan in Tribeca -- although you will get preferential treatment if you make a squinty face and ask the hostess if she's talking to YOU. OK, that's actually a lie, but don't let your non-De Niro status keep you from hitting these 10 not-to-be-missed eateries below Canal St.
Best Italian: Gran Morsi
22 Warren St
Morsi means “bites” in Italian, and that’s exactly what you’ll be doing in this sleek dining room: biting the hell out of orecchiette, gnocchi, and frutti di mare. Brush up on your pasta terminology, then head on over and set your teeth a-gnashin'.
Best bakery: Arcade Bakery
220 Church St
Do the words “S’more Danish” cause you to salivate uncontrollably? What about “Caramel Apple Brioche,” or “Speculoos Babka”? If you answered yes to any/all of those, you need to make a pastry pilgrimage to this marble-walled bakery, because that’s just the tip of the iceberg on offer. If you answered no, you should probably go to the doctor, because you might be be a legit dead person.
Best vegetarian: Nish Nush
88 Reade St
Even if you’re not a vegetarian, you owe it to yourself to hit up this Middle Eastern/kosher shop. The falafel and hummus are both legit enough to make actual Israelis turn their heads, so grab the trio platter and try all three falafel flavors on offer. The place even incorporates chickpeas into its tables and counters, which should tell you everything you need to know.
Best spicy food: Khe-Yo
157 Duane St
The upscale Laotian cuisine here is top-shelf, but the real reason you’re coming here is to drench whatever you’re eating -- whether it’s the quail, the sticky rice, or the quail and the sticky rice -- in Khe-Yo’s signature spicy bang bang sauce. Bonus points if you do it at the bar while downing Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails.
Best steakhouse: American Cut
363 Greenwich St
It’s all about the steaks here (because, y’know, it’s a steakhouse), but on the off chance you’re looking for something more than a tomahawk ribeye, there’s always the chili lobster and Dad’s Planked Salmon. American Cut’s also got a mean off-menu burger: check the Twitter page to see how many are on offer each day, then wait at the bar.
Best pizza: Saluggi's
325 Church St
Despite its unassuming exterior, this pizza shop slings some of the finest brick-oven pies in the entire city. Whether you opt for one of the specialty pizzas or choose to create your own, you’ll get the same thin, crispy crust and fresh mozzarella goodness every time. It’s exactly what you’d want in a classic, coal-fired slice.
Best bar food: Blaue Gans
139 Duane St
In addition to growler-sized beers served in shoe-shaped glassware, this Austro-German pub also plates iconic/Teutonic fare like duck spätzle, pork jäger schnitzel, and Viennese beef goulash. There's even a sausage sampler, so you can try all the wursts and pick out the best.
Best burger: Walker's
16 N Moore St
The ground sirloin burger here isn’t about frills or ostentatious ingredients: it’s a classic, pub-style number decked out in bacon and cheese, and served with whatever kind of potatoes you desire. That is, provided you desire baked, fried, roasted, or French-fried potatoes, which you obviously do.
Best fancy meal: Bouley
163 Duane St
This eponymous, Michelin-starred restaurant from Chef David Bouley serves modern French dishes (like porcini flan and foie gras) in a romantic, high-class atmosphere. How high class, you ask? Well, men are required to wear jackets if they wanna gain admittance, which shouldn’t actually be that big of a deal if you’re going on a date.
Best sushi: Ichimura at Brushstroke
30 Hudson St
If money’s no object, in the sense that it’s obviously an object but the person you’re with has some deep pockets, Ichimura’s the no-brainer sushi move in this part of town. Chef Eiji Ichimura's omakase menu features edomae-style fish (meaning it's aged and cured), and with two Michelin stars under its belt, this spot is well worth the $195* you'll end up spending.
*This price was accurate at the time of this writing. It's probably way higher now.
Gran Morsi is spacious, elegant, and known for specializing in small plates that are meant to be shared, hence the name "morsi," which in Italian means bites. Executive Chef Kenneth Johnson (formerly of Pescatore, Picholine and Osteria Fiorella) created a menu that celebrates classic Italian dishes with bold flavors, many of which are cooked in its exquisite brick oven. The charming ambiance is fit for a special occasion, a casual dinner with friends, and everything in between.
Seemingly hidden inside an office building in TriBeCa, this hidden gem of bakery churns out great croissants & coffee in the mornings -- but by lunch you can expect to find flatbread pizzas and sandwiches on homemade bread as well. It's only open on weekdays, so you'll have to get your fresh bread elsewhere on Sunday mornings.
This TriBeCa eatery serves up casual Middle Eastern fare. The falafel trio here 1) includes the tried-and-true Classic Forever, Red Hot Chili, and Popeye’s Delight with spinach and mushrooms, and 2) is so freaking good. A dollop of tahini, skhug, velvety humus, and a kaleidoscope of slaws, salads, and pickles round things out nicely, including you.
Marc Forgione brings New York one of its only Laotian restaurants with Khe-Yo, a dark, moody space serving up pretty, traditional dishes -- crunchy coconut rice, skewered quail, an amazing little thing called "bang bang sauce" -- from this under-repped SE Asian country.
Marc Forgione's American Cut might not be among the class of old-school New York steakhouses, but the swanky, Atlantic City-based restaurant is one of the best spots for wet- and dry-aged beef in the city. The menu is simple but sophisticated, featuring tableside-chopped caesar salad, tomahawk ribeye and porterhouse for two, and out-of-this-world Cracker Jack sundae for dessert. The interior is dark and sleek with Art Deco touches, exposed brick walls, and leather booths.
Despite its unassuming exterior, this pizza shop slings some of the finest brick-oven pies in the entire city. Whatever toppings you get, it'll come on the same same thin, crispy crust and fresh mozzarella goodness every time.
This pub boasts a communal table where you'll find patrons digging into Austrian fried chicken and pork schnitzel surrounded by artsy posters. But back to the Austrian fried chicken, if you're afraid it's going to be too salty, it's served with a side of sweet lingonberry jam to sweeten the deal
Walker’s is an iconic tavern from the historic, pre-De Niro days of Tribeca. The unpretentious bar-slash-restaurant is a great spot to grab a beer and dine on Irish pub fare, especially the ground sirloin burger decked out in bacon and cheese, and served with baked, fried, roasted, or French fried-potatoes. No matter if you’ve lived in the city for a month or ten years, the entire place will make you feel nostalgic for old-school New York.
High-profile Chef David Bouley continuously impresses with old-school class and an innovative menu at this French outpost. Diners can expect to be served picturesque dishes like Malibu sea urchin in spiky shells and fallow venison. The price points may be in the once-a-year splurge range, but for the sophisticated and unabashedly upscale standards to which the restaurant aspires, consider the royal treatment here a steal.
This upscale sushi bar located inside David Bouley's Brushstroke in TriBeCa serves Edomae-style sushi, an old-world Japanese style of sushi-making which typically highlights a specific ingredient or type of fish. While the resulting dish may appear deceptively simple, rest assured it's anything but: and at Ichimura, chef Eiji Ichimura's focus on rare and seasonal ingredients ensures your meal will be one to remember.