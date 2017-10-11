10 Reasons You Need to Eat in Tribeca

related The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

Best Italian: Gran Morsi 22 Warren St

Morsi means “bites” in Italian, and that’s exactly what you’ll be doing in this sleek dining room: biting the hell out of orecchiette, gnocchi, and frutti di mare. Brush up on your pasta terminology, then head on over and set your teeth a-gnashin'.

Best bakery: Arcade Bakery 220 Church St

Do the words “S’more Danish” cause you to salivate uncontrollably? What about “Caramel Apple Brioche,” or “Speculoos Babka”? If you answered yes to any/all of those, you need to make a pastry pilgrimage to this marble-walled bakery, because that’s just the tip of the iceberg on offer. If you answered no, you should probably go to the doctor, because you might be be a legit dead person.

Best vegetarian: Nish Nush 88 Reade St

Even if you’re not a vegetarian, you owe it to yourself to hit up this Middle Eastern/kosher shop. The falafel and hummus are both legit enough to make actual Israelis turn their heads, so grab the trio platter and try all three falafel flavors on offer. The place even incorporates chickpeas into its tables and counters, which should tell you everything you need to know.

Best spicy food: Khe-Yo 157 Duane St

The upscale Laotian cuisine here is top-shelf, but the real reason you’re coming here is to drench whatever you’re eating -- whether it’s the quail, the sticky rice, or the quail and the sticky rice -- in Khe-Yo’s signature spicy bang bang sauce. Bonus points if you do it at the bar while downing Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails.

Best steakhouse: American Cut 363 Greenwich St

It’s all about the steaks here (because, y’know, it’s a steakhouse), but on the off chance you’re looking for something more than a tomahawk ribeye, there’s always the chili lobster and Dad’s Planked Salmon. American Cut’s also got a mean off-menu burger: check the Twitter page to see how many are on offer each day, then wait at the bar.

Best pizza: Saluggi's 325 Church St

Despite its unassuming exterior, this pizza shop slings some of the finest brick-oven pies in the entire city. Whether you opt for one of the specialty pizzas or choose to create your own, you’ll get the same thin, crispy crust and fresh mozzarella goodness every time. It’s exactly what you’d want in a classic, coal-fired slice.

Best bar food: Blaue Gans 139 Duane St

In addition to growler-sized beers served in shoe-shaped glassware, this Austro-German pub also plates iconic/Teutonic fare like duck spätzle, pork jäger schnitzel, and Viennese beef goulash. There's even a sausage sampler, so you can try all the wursts and pick out the best.

Best burger: Walker's 16 N Moore St

The ground sirloin burger here isn’t about frills or ostentatious ingredients: it’s a classic, pub-style number decked out in bacon and cheese, and served with whatever kind of potatoes you desire. That is, provided you desire baked, fried, roasted, or French-fried potatoes, which you obviously do.

Best fancy meal: Bouley 163 Duane St

This eponymous, Michelin-starred restaurant from Chef David Bouley serves modern French dishes (like porcini flan and foie gras) in a romantic, high-class atmosphere. How high class, you ask? Well, men are required to wear jackets if they wanna gain admittance, which shouldn’t actually be that big of a deal if you’re going on a date.