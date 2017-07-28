Uber is Now Delivering Lunch, Like Lobster Rolls and Burgers

Starting today, Uber is unleashing its very own food delivery service called UberEATS, which promises 10 minutes-or-less delivery from a rotating selection of two restaurants per day.
The new service, which launches in NYC and Chicago on Tuesday, is pretty simple. Food delivery is available for lunch from 11am to 2pm Monday through Friday and will offer daily changing menus of two "signature dishes" from local restaurants that will generally run from $9 to $13. For its launch in New York, UberEATS will only be available from 14th St to 40th St in Manhattan and will run you a $4 delivery fee. In Chicago, you'll be able to order within the Loop and River North and will come with a $3 fee. Uber said it hopes to expand the scope of the service in the coming months.
As for the food, here's the first week's menus for both cities:
NYC
Tuesday, April 28th
Option 1: American Cut - NYC Cut Sandwich, a steak sandwich made exclusively for Uber
Option 2: American Cut - Spring in a Bowl, a salad made exclusively for Uber
Wednesday, April 29th
Option 1: Num Pang - Steak Sandwich
Option 2: Scarpetta - Roasted Beet Salad
Thursday, April 30th
Option 1: sweetgreen - Kale ceasar salad
Option 2: Mighty Quinn’s - Brisket sandwich and beans
Friday, May 1st
Option 1: Lugo - Uber Meatballs + foccacia
Option 2: Barchetta - Lobster Roll
Chicago
Tuesday, April 28th
Option 1: XOCO - Pepito Torta
Option 2: XOCO - XOCO Salad
Wednesday, April 29th
Option 1: Freshii - Market Salad with Chicken
Option 2: County BBQ - Pulled Pork Sandwich
Thursday, April 30th
Option 1: Bountiful Eatery - Santa Fe Salad with Chicken
Option 2: Cemitas - Carne Asada Cemita
Friday, May 1st
Doc B's - California Salad
DMK Burger Bar - #1 Burger
Uber said that using the new service is just like how you request a ride from the app: Choose the UberEATS icon under the map, move the pin to where you want the food delivered, then tap the "View Menu" button. From there, you choose which meals you want and then place the order and the food should arrive within 10 minutes.
Uber's food delivery service was first piloted in LA and Barcelona, Spain prior to the NYC and Chicago launches, according to the company's announcement.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and needs help keeping up with all of the new food delivery services! Send news tips to tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.