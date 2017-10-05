Uber Is Offering $5 Rides and Free Pizza for 5 Days

Continuing its mission of trying (successfully) to woo us with things we love (puppies, kittens, ice cream), this week, Uber's really going for your heart: with pizza.
In honor of its fifth year in New York, Uber is saying thanks to the city and its totally respectful residents by offering $5 uberPool flat rates and free pizza for five days. Each day will highlight a different NYC borough, with the flat rate offered on trips that begin and end in that specific borough, along with a free slice of pizza from different beloved spots in said borough.
To get the free pizza, just show your Uber app on your phone at participating locations from 11am-6pm. It's well worth the 10 minutes of awkward co-riding time with Tim the junior product designer from Boise who loves Dave Matthews Band.
Participating pizza locations include:
Monday, May 2nd: Staten Island
Joe and Pat's
Tuesday, May 3rd: Bronx
Emilio’s of Morris Park
Full Moon Pizza
Wednesday, May 4th: Queens
Rizzo’s Fine Pizza
Artichoke Basille’s Pizza
Lillian’s Pizzeria
Thursday, May 5th: Brooklyn
Williamsburg Pizza
Two Boots
Di Fara Pizza (12pm-6pm)
Friday, May 6th: Manhattan
Two Boots
Artichoke Basille’s Pizza
Rizzo’s Fine Pizza
Williamsburg Pizza
