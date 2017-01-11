NYC Doctors Tell Us What Iconic Local Foods They Absolutely Refuse to Eat

Halal cart food

Oh Rafiqi and your self-proclaimed “Delicious Food.” You are not wrong, my friend. Your ubiquitous trucks bring office dwellers endless joy between the hours of noon and 2pm, Monday-Friday. However, Rafiqi, it pains me to tell you that you are persona non grata with our doctors.

“Personally, I cannot tolerate halal cart,” says Dr. David Saunders, a graduate of Columbia Medical School and resident at Yale-New Haven Hospital. “More specifically, my GI tract can’t handle it. I’m out of commission for a day or two after consuming whatever they’re serving, regardless of what they’re making or where it’s coming from.”