Recreating a Classic: Inside the New Union Square Cafe With Designer David Rockwell

One thing you immediately notice about Danny Meyer's new and improved Union Square Cafe is the sweeping height of the ceilings and the restaurant’s cavernous size -- it's 10,000sqft versus 6,300 at the famous NYC restaurant’s original location. Yet, the 12-seat mahogany bar is the exact same length. This is entirely on purpose.

Also intentional: green custom concrete on the second-floor landing, reminiscent of the original space’s terra cotta flooring, and the custom café chairs, designed as a more comfortable take on the old seats. The new tables are spaced exactly as far apart as the old tables were arranged, so that guests can hear themselves talk yet feel a part of the energy of the restaurant.