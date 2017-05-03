Food & Drink

These Ramen Tacos Are Your Next Taco Tuesday Go-To

By Published On 05/03/2017 By Published On 05/03/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

This Sandwich Uses Fried Plantains Instead of Bread

related

Skip Mister Softee and Get These Handmade Frozen Mexican Treats Instead

related

This Queens Brunch Spot Is Serving Guacamole-Stuffed Fried Onion Rings

related

These Soft Taco Shells Are the Lovechild of a Tortilla and Croissant

Trending

related

Gmail Users Are Being Hit With a Convincing, Fast-Spreading Phishing Scam

related

Facebook is Hiring 3,000 People to Crack Down on Disturbing Videos

related

The Latest Fyre Festival Revelations Just Get Worse and Worse

related

Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' Trailer Is Like Matthew McConaughey's 'Lord of the Rings'

In a world where Instagram dictates the latest fad foods, Union Square’s Ichiba Ramen is taking hold of one of the most viral sensations, the ramen taco, and making sure the fusion creation actually tastes as good as it looks.

Instead of molding a pack of 59 cent instant ramen into a rubbery shell filled with standard Mexican-American taco fillings as per the internet fad, Chef Erica Oh and her team have elevated the ramen taco by creating a larger (and more authentic) version that works as a more substantial meal. Ichiba makes legit taco shells by lining fresh nori with ramen noodles, allowing for a sturdier, crispier shell and a more flavorful experience.

The hefty tacos cost $11.95 each, and can be ordered two different ways: Tonkatsu style with pork belly, extra ramen inside the taco (instead of just along the shell’s edges), a heap of toppings including kimchee slaw, mozzarella, Kewpie (a popular Japanese mayo), and grilled corn; or Poke style with yellowfin tuna, ramen, avocado, wasabi mayo, and roe. But don’t make a mad dash to Union Square just yet -- these creations are truly a labor of love and only served on Taco Tuesday, meaning that the undeniable best day of the whole week just got a whole lot better.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Tanner Saunders is an editorial taco assistant at Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Cocktail-Flavored Donuts Turn Breakfast Into Happy Hour
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Brooklyn Restaurant Is Making Fried Fish Churros and Seaweed Cheetos
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
LA Is Upping Its Burger Game With These Pepperoni Pizza Buns
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More