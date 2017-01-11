Food & Drink

NYC's Union Fare Claims to Have the 'Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich'

By Published On 10/24/2016 By Published On 10/24/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

There's probably no city better known for its breakfast sandwiches than New York. Whether it's a standard bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted hard roll from a bodega or a dressed-up version on brioche from a restaurant totally devoted to them, New Yorkers have a passionate attachment to the breakfast sandwich and will fiercely defend their personal favorite to the death.

In an attempt to capitalize on the staple sandwich and the city's obsession with brunch in general, newly opened gastrohall/restaurant Union Fare has created what it's literally calling the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, complete with freshly baked cinnamon rolls, yolky egg, apple sausage, vanilla icing made with bacon fat, and bacon sprinkled on top. It's certainly not your corner bodega's breakfast sandwich, but does the sandwich live up to its name? Watch the video above to see for yourself.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

1. Union Fare 6 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003 (Union Square)

This massive 25,000sqft space inside the old Union Square Barnes & Noble has it all: a food hall, cafe, bakery, bar, and restaurant. The full-service restaurant emphasizes seasonal American food, and its menu is appropriately packed with oysters, charcuterie, seafood and vegetable plates, and entrées like crispy baked chicken and Maine lobster fettucine. Separate from the restaurant, Union Fare's so-called “gastrohall” serves salads, pizza, poke, tacos, burgers, and pastries all day long.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Thing We Ate Under $10 This Week: Puebla de Los Angeles' $5 Tacos Placeros
Cheap Eats NYC

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
New York City's 100 Most Important Foods

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like