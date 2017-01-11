NYC's Union Fare Claims to Have the 'Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich'

There's probably no city better known for its breakfast sandwiches than New York. Whether it's a standard bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted hard roll from a bodega or a dressed-up version on brioche from a restaurant totally devoted to them, New Yorkers have a passionate attachment to the breakfast sandwich and will fiercely defend their personal favorite to the death.

In an attempt to capitalize on the staple sandwich and the city's obsession with brunch in general, newly opened gastrohall/restaurant Union Fare has created what it's literally calling the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, complete with freshly baked cinnamon rolls, yolky egg, apple sausage, vanilla icing made with bacon fat, and bacon sprinkled on top. It's certainly not your corner bodega's breakfast sandwich, but does the sandwich live up to its name? Watch the video above to see for yourself.