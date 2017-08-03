New Upper East Side Whole Foods Will Have a Freaking Cheese Club

A shiny, new Whole Foods is slated to open on the Upper East Side on Feb. 18, and as Gothamist reported, the three-level location at East 87th Street and Third Avenue will feature more than just the typical 83% organic soap and chickenless nuggets.
A spokesman for Whole Foods told Gothamist Upper East Siders will be able to enjoy a cheese club subscription that will include three curated local cheeses each month, crackers, and condiments. In addition to the monthly cheeses, the store will feature a "fresh quiche program," hand sliced salmon, and a new section on the first floor dedicated to prepared food kiosks where you'll be able to order food -- like pizza, tacos, wraps, and salads -- and pick it up once you're done shopping, according to the report. But were you expecting anything less for the UES?
Whole Foods also announced on Facebook Tuesday the new store has partnered with Eli Zabar for the bakery's breads.
