The Guys Behind Upstate & Sauce Teamed up to Open 2 New Seafood Spots

No matter what time of year it is, it's hard to say no to freshly shucked oysters and a cold beer, and now there are two new reasons to get ridiculously excited about both. Shane Covey, owner of the East Village oyster bar, Upstate, and Adam Elzer, partner at Sauce and Empellon Taqueria & Cocina, have teamed up to open not one, but two brand-new seafood spots.
Elzer's been an Upstate regular for years, and after becoming friends with Covey, the two decided to replicate and expand upon Upstate's focus on super-fresh, high-quality seafood and great craft beers.
Edwin & Neal's is the team's intimate East Village fish bar (located just around the corner from Upstate), offering a revolving oyster list (similar to what you'd find at Upstate), plus a bunch of solid bar bites (like Buffalo frog legs and smoked hake fish tacos) and 12 local beers on tap. In Soho, the team opened Barfish, which also has a dedicated oyster program, but skews more bistro-y than Edwin & Neal's, with dishes like salmon tartare, a chicken club, and a fried hake sandwich. Barfish will also have oyster happy hour every day from 5-7pm.
Take a look at what you need to order at both below.
Aperol Spritz at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Oysters and clams at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Buffalo frog legs at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Smoked hake fish tacos at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Pasta with shrimp "riggles" at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Beer and smoked salmon sandwich at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Octopus cassoulet at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.
Interior at Barfish Bistro.
Oysters at Barfish Bistro.
Salmon tartare with smoked trout roe and ricotta at Barfish Bistro.
Roasted beet salad with sea urchin tahini and trout roe at Barfish Bistro.
Hamachi crudo with citrus salad and cilantro mayo at Barfish Bistro.
Quinoa Nicoise at Barfish Bistro.
Macfish sandwich with tempura hake at Barfish Bistro.
Chicken club with grilled chicken, pancetta, and buttermilk dressing at Barfish Bistro.
Halibut in chowder broth at Barfish Bistro.
Wild striped bass with bonito cabbage and house XO sauce at Barfish Bistro.
Lucy Meilus is Thrillist's New York Editor
