The Guys Behind Upstate & Sauce Teamed up to Open 2 New Seafood Spots

Barfish | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

No matter what time of year it is, it's hard to say no to freshly shucked oysters and a cold beer, and now there are two new reasons to get ridiculously excited about both. Shane Covey, owner of the East Village oyster bar, Upstate, and Adam Elzer, partner at Sauce and Empellon Taqueria & Cocina, have teamed up to open not one, but two brand-new seafood spots. 

Elzer's been an Upstate regular for years, and after becoming friends with Covey, the two decided to replicate and expand upon Upstate's focus on super-fresh, high-quality seafood and great craft beers.

Edwin & Neal's is the team's intimate East Village fish bar (located just around the corner from Upstate), offering a revolving oyster list (similar to what you'd find at Upstate), plus a bunch of solid bar bites (like Buffalo frog legs and smoked hake fish tacos) and 12 local beers on tap. In Soho, the team opened Barfish, which also has a dedicated oyster program, but skews more bistro-y than Edwin & Neal's, with dishes like salmon tartare, a chicken club, and a fried hake sandwich. Barfish will also have oyster happy hour every day from 5-7pm. 

Take a look at what you need to order at both below.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Aperol Spritz at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Oysters and clams at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Buffalo frog legs at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Smoked hake fish tacos at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Pasta with shrimp "riggles" at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Beer and smoked salmon sandwich at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Octopus cassoulet at Edwin & Neal's Fish Bar.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Interior at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist 

Oysters at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Salmon tartare with smoked trout roe and ricotta at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Roasted beet salad with sea urchin tahini and trout roe at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Hamachi crudo with citrus salad and cilantro mayo at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Quinoa Nicoise at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Macfish sandwich with tempura hake at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Chicken club with grilled chicken, pancetta, and buttermilk dressing at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Halibut in chowder broth at Barfish Bistro.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Wild striped bass with bonito cabbage and house XO sauce at Barfish Bistro.

Lucy Meilus is Thrillist's New York Editor and could eat 55,000 oysters. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

1. Edwin and Neal's Fish Bar 345 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

A delicious byproduct of the same people behind East Village seafood favorite Upstate, Edwin & Neal's offers an even more extensive raw bar and craft beer list, as well as innovative water-faring bites like buffalo frog legs that entice with their finger-smacking taste, if not their novelty alone. Best of all, the emphasis here is community, meaning oysters and locally-based draft beers are affordable to locals, and the tourist community.

2. Barfish Bistro 643 Broadway, New York, NY 10012 (Soho)

From the owner of Upstate and one of the partners at Sauce, Barfish is a seafood-focused bistro offering fresh fish in a cozy setting (like salmon tartare and a fried hake sandwich). Plus it has an oyster happy hour every day from 5-7pm.

