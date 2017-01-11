Why Urban Farming Makes So Much Sense for New York City

“We’re trying to address food access throughout the boroughs,” Baum says. “We want our product available around that greenhouse, but also throughout smaller stores,” which, Baum notes, are only a truck ride away anyway, preserving the nutrition and freshness of the vegetables. “We work with smaller grocery stores as well, because we want to be part of the food network of different neighborhoods.”

While increasing access to local, tasty food is of paramount importance to all of the city’s urban farms, their missions go far beyond that. In order to survive and thrive, city farms have to make the best use of New York’s physical spaces, which are forever at the whims of, among other forces, the real-estate market, political wranglings, and the ebb and flow of gentrification. A huge part of the urban farming movement in the city has been the reclamation of underutilized or abandoned spaces: that reclamation process, in fact, is part of the reason why so many NYC farms are on rooftops, as opposed to on the ground. While an empty rooftop is simply a waste of space as well as of the hot city sun’s rays, a green rooftop -- especially one that produces food -- takes advantage of one kind of space the crowded city has in spades.