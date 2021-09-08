The 12 Best Places to Eat in and Around the US Open 2021

The US Open is back in NYC, held once again at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow, Queens. If you’re venturing out there to catch all the world-class tennis this year, you won’t want to miss out on all the great food both inside the stadium and nearby in neighboring hoods like Flushing and Corona. Here are our picks for the best places to eat in and around the stadium.

Inside the stadium

Los Tacos No. 1 The famed taco stand that originated inside Chelsea Market is one of the must-visit food destinations at this year’s Open. Founded by three friends from Tijuana, Mexico and Brawley (CA), each taco is made with homemade tortillas that are hand-pressed to order. For a meat-free option, try the nopal taco—a combination of grilled cactus on a flour or corn tortilla. But you can’t go wrong with their classic carne asada or pollo asado in either taco or quesadilla form (with cheese).

Hill Country Hill Country is an NYC staple, specializing in Texas-style barbecue and items like brisket and sausages. But you can also indulge in items like their frito pie, or grab one of their signature house-smoked meats and BBQ sides. The fan-favorite pulled pork sandwich, filled with Hill Country’s signature smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce will also be making an appearance during the games.

Fly Fish with chef Josh Capon Burger Bash champ Josh Capon also knows a thing or two about cooking great seafood. Known for his sophisticated, boat-inspired NYC seafood restaurant, Lure Fishbar, chef Capon returns to the Open this year bringing iconic lobster rolls, ceviche oysters, poke and more to not one but two concession locations.

Aces with chef Ed Brown and Masaharu Morimoto Located on the 3rd and 4th levels of the Arthur Ash stadium, Aces brings a combination of local and seasonal seafood for lunch, dinner and after the matches. Satisfy your seafood cravings with prepared fish and hand-crafted maki. Aces is available to courtside box ticket holders and luxury suite guests.

How To Get In: Reservations via OpenTable.

Fare by Alex Guarnaschelli New to the US Open, chef and Chopped host Alex Guarnaschelli brings the flavors of freshly picked vegetables with a seasonal menu of greenmarket inspired dishes. Soak in the view of South Plaza and the greenery of the tennis field while enjoying dishes from one of America’s most accomplished top chefs.

List of restaurants inside - https://www.usopen.org/en_US/visit/us_open_restaurants.html

Nearby:

Park Side (old-school red sauce Italian) Corona

Just steps away from the stadium in nearby Corona, this restaurant offers a variety of classic Italian-American red sauce dishes along with a side of nostalgia. Choose from items like their wild mushroom ravioli or treat yourself to their broiled boneless aged prime steak.

Xi’an Famous Foods Flushing

One stop away on the 7 train, popular chainlet Xi’an Famous Foods offers a taste of western Chinese cuisine in the heart of Queens. If you’re vegan you can pick up their chang'an spicy tofu with bold flavors of black rice vinegar and cilantro, or their spicy and sour spinach dumplings.

Shanghai You Garden Flushing

Shanghai You Garden in Flushing specializes in traditional Shanghainese cuisine. With an enchanting, modern and peaceful interior, the dining experience includes colorful and flavorful menu options including garden special soup dumplings, and pine nut bass with sweet and sour sauce.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao Flushing

​​Soup dumplings from Shanghainese restaurant Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao are some of the best in Flushing. Try their signature namesake filled with pork; and there’s also the very popular combo of crab meat and pork. Other varieties include truffle pork, chicken soup, and scallop, or try a taste of each in an order of their lucky six. And don’t get too full of dumplings because you wouldn’t want to skip out on the rest of their menu either. The sliced beef and tripe are good bets as well, served in a spicy sauce along with any of their signature dim sum, noodle soups, fried rice cakes, an assortment of cold appetizers. And you can also purchase their soup dumplings frozen to easily steam up for dinner later.

Tiger Sugar Flushing

If you’re willing to brave the long lines at popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain’s Main Street location, you’re in for a treat. Tigar Sugar’s signature brown sugar milk with boba, tiger jelly, and cream mousse is a must-try just based on aesthetics alone. Chocolate malt, latte, and milk-less versions are also on the menu and all make for the perfect (sober) liquid lunch or post-game pick me up.

KimGaNae Flushing

Conveniently located in Main Street Flushing, KimGaNae’s Korean comfort foods can help you live out your favorite K-drama fantasy to get you through your workday. Popular with students and young people alike, their expansive menu offers tteokbokki, ramyun, kimbap, donkatsu, curries, and more -- all with a dizzying amount of different options for each.

White Bear Flushing

Convenient, affordable, and just straight up delicious—Chinese dumplings’ mass appeal make them a common menu item available practically everywhere, but you’ll want to head to White Bear in Flushing to taste the city’s finest. Here, at the last stop of the 7 Train line in Queens, a flourishing Asian community makes up 63% of the population, resulting in an abundance of eating options that include this popular spot open since 1989. What you’re here for is an order of the Number 6: A dozen pork wontons with pickled veggies and a spice rub, all topped by a drizzling of chili oil. Like so many great hole-in-the-wall spots, a big part of White Bear’s charm is its no-frills experience, with most of the excitement coming in each bite.

Náosha Gregg is an editorial assistant for Thrillist.