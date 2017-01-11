Everything You Need to Be Eating at the US Open

The McEnroe at Fuku

David Chang’s fried chicken sensation has of course made its way to the Open, after becoming the sports snack of the year at both Madison Square Garden and CitiField. In honor of athleticism and all things healthy, the Fuku sandwich is being graced with applewood-smoked bacon for the very first time for the special Bacon-Ranch Fried Chicken Fuku Sandwich, named after some guy named John McEnroe.

Penne all'Amatriciana at Wine Bar Food

Load up on carbs like an athlete with pasta by chef Tony Mantuano of Chicago’s Spiaggia, who President Obama casually called his favorite chef. The rich guanciale- and tomato sauce-coated penne and the lighter fusilli with shrimp, tomatoes, and mozzarella are both excellent made-to-order options and will give you a presidential boost of confidence even if your tickets are absolutely nowhere near the celebrity seating areas. You can also grab a sgroppino here, aka the classier Italian version of a wine slushie made with vodka, rum, or prosecco poured over fruit sorbet.