Here's How Detroit-Style Pizza Is Made at the New Emmy Squared

After months of anticipation, Emily and Matt Hyland's Emmy Squared -- the follow-up to the duo's popular Clinton Hill pizza joint, Emily -- is finally open in Williamsburg.
While the original is known for its New York-Neapolitan round pies (and its burger), Emmy Squared will focus on Detroit-style pan pizza: square slices with crispy, cheesy edges and dollops of sauce on top. We stopped in to see how Detroit-style pizza is made (and to find out what goes into the secret cheese mix used to make the crust). Find out more in the video above!
