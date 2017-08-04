Fabled Grocery Paradise, Wegmans, Coming to NYC. Get. Ready.

Wegmans, or the beloved Rochester-based grocery chain with a loyal following that would make Trader Joe blush, is finally coming to NYC, the company announced Wednesday.
With dozens of locations in the Great Lakes region, New Jersey, and elsewhere -- but somehow not here -- the chain is set to unleash grocery store nirvana on the borough that will probably appreciate it most, Brooklyn. Specifically, the new store will open as a major part of a brand new Admiral's Row complex at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, as first reported by The New York Times.
Wegmans is widely loved (it has been named the top supermarket in the U.S. by Consumer Reports) for its scale and affordable prices, often compared as a mix of Whole Foods and Trader Joe's -- but bigger. While the new NYC location will be slightly smaller than most of its stores, this one will be huge in terms of NYC grocery store standards at a whopping 74,000sqft, and will be among a few other stores and new parking space that will replace several old buildings at the site. The redeveloped complex, including Wegmans, is expected to open in 2017, according to the report. It'll reportedly bring hundreds of jobs along with it.
How in the world are we going to wait that long?
