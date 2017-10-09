Beloved Staten Island Pizzeria Denino's Opening in the West Village

You know a pizza place is important to a borough when there's an actual street named after its owner. Such is the case with Denino's, located on Carlo Denino’s Way in Staten Island. Denino's thin-crust pies have always reigned supreme in SI, and now, Manhattanites can skip the trek out there, because the 79-year-old pizzeria (which also has a location in NJ) is opening in the West Village on Wednesday.
The new location, which was announced last year, will open at 93 Macdougal St, just a few doors down from the newly reopened Pommes Frites. There are also reportedly plans for expansion in Florida.
At the new Denino's, you can expect the famous Garbage Pie topped with sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions, plus several over excellent thin-crust pizzas -- though it lacks what's arguably the best aspect of the original: taking the Staten Island Ferry.
