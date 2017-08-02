Somehow, a Low-Calorie Donut Shop Didn't Survive

Even though you could allegedly eat four donuts to get the same amount of fat as a traditional American donut, a West Village spot serving low-calorie, low-fat donuts has thrown in the towel, or whatever bakers throw in. Perhaps an apron?
Holey Donuts, an online bakery that used a “patented cooking process” to create donuts sans the deep-fryer bath guaranteed in the Constitution, has gone bankrupt and closed the outpost it opened about a year ago, according to a report by DNAinfo.
It appears the shop’s landlord has sued the 150-to-250-calories-per-donut maker because it hasn’t paid rent, and CEO Frank Dilullo said the business is “over,” according to the report. Apparently, in a city cream-filled with Dunkin' and all kinds of local donut joints, the demand for low-calorie dough-rings just wasn't there. Probably because people who are willing to eat donuts are not thinking about health. Derp.
