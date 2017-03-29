Food & Drink

This Insane Pasta Cake Is Filled With Baked Ziti

03/29/2017
Thrillist Video

There are plenty of birthday cake options to choose from in New York, but if you really want to show your friends you care about them, you’ll get them this cake made entirely out of pasta.

At Left Bank, located in the West Village, Chef Laurence Edelman is cooking up old-school New York bistro food with “European sensibilities.” Trained in the intricacies of homemade pasta at Felidia, Edelman is one of the few chefs left in NYC serving timpano, a massive pasta and traditional Italian celebration dish.

Timpano’s namesake comes from the timpani drum, and though they may have the same shape, this drum is certainly not hollow. Starting with a simple base of fresh, thin pasta, the timpano grows as 12 layers of Italian classics are stacked up. A mix of ricotta, sausage, and pasta is topped with sautéed garlic spinach, hard-boiled eggs, mozzarella, and a final layer of ham and sopressata, before the whole thing is rolled up tight, baked, flipped, cut, and plated with tomato sauce.

The timpano has been on Left Bank’s menu for a number of years, but recently got a new life on the restaurant’s Sunday Supper menu. To find out more about how the massive cake comes together, check out the video above.

Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Productions Assistant at Thrillist who thinks all cake should be pasta cake. Follow him on Instagram at @Tizanner.

