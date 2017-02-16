Will Broth Cafes Become the New NYC Coffee Shops?

"Broth in particular is something most people don't have in their daily diets. It's a really traditional food... but in today's world, people don't have the time to put beef bones on the stove and wait 18 hours for [the broth] to cook," Feldman says. With to-go spots like Springbone and Brodo (which now has a second location in the West Village), "You don't have to take the time -- we've done it for you and you can just grab it on the go."

"I didn't expect it to do what it did at all," Canora says of the craze he pretty much launched himself. Because he already made broth at Hearth, he thought a window that made around $300 a day would be a good way to sell a dish he already excelled at, and let passersby get a taste of his restaurant's food. The revenue far exceeded Canora's goals, which led to him opening the brick-and-mortar location this past November.