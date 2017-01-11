Eat From NYC's Top Restaurants at Panorama This Weekend

By now it's clear that the best lineup at any music festival is the food lineup, especially in New York City. This weekend, Panorama's three-day Randall's Island lineup will feature LCD Soundsystem, Kendrick Lamar, Sia, and other big names, rivaled only by the food scene, which will feature NYC's top restaurants doling out things like Michelin-starred sushi and Mexican pork buns. VIPs will be treated to first-class fare, including special pours by the wine team at impossible-to-get-into Pasquale Jones, dishes from Wildair and Contra that are cheaper than most of what you'd get in the actual restaurants, and more picks curated by Eater. But even plebeian ticket-holders can enjoy some fantastic food, including pizza from Roberta's, lavish secret-menu truffle burgers from Beatrice Inn, and more. If you're heading to Panorama this weekend, here's what to eat. And be sure to download the Panorama app for a full map of which vendors are accessible to each tier of ticket holders.