When Will Indoor Dining Return to NYC? Maybe Sooner Than You Think

New York City restaurants have been calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the citywide ban on indoor dining since it was reinstated in December, and while there's no firm reopening plan in place quite yet, Cuomo has finally promised an update by the end of the week.

During the harshest months of winter, NYC residents have been braving the cold to support their favorite restaurants, whether through takeout orders or outdoor patio dining. Still, the hospitality industry is suffering, and restaurant owners are eager to put their dining rooms to use in order to ease the financial burden.

On Monday, Cuomo announced in a press conference that while he was preparing to lift restrictions in New York state as a whole, he was "not at this point contemplating any changes" regarding indoor dining.

The following day, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on Cuomo's sentiment that NYC isn't ready for indoor dining, encouraging people to power through the inclement weather and "have a winter adventure" at an outdoor patio in the meantime.

Something seems to have changed their minds, though, because on Wednesday morning, Cuomo revealed that he and de Blasio will have a plan for reopening NYC dining rooms within the next few days.

"I'll be talking to the mayor, I'll be talking to the relevant local electeds, and the restaurant community from a planning point of view," Cuomo said during the press conference, "and by the end of the week, we'll have a plan on New York City restaurants."

The vague announcement came moments after the governor lifted almost every cluster zone designation in New York state. Currently, the state has zero red zones, zero orange zones, and only five yellow zones—four in New York City and one in Orange County.

According to Cuomo's cluster zone rules, indoor dining is permitted in yellow zones, with a four-person maximum per table and a 10 pm closing time for on-premises consumption. Still, the governor says he's "hyper-cautious" about applying those rules to New York City because it's denser than other parts of the state.

"I fully understand how difficult it is that [indoor dining rooms are] closed, not just for the restaurants, but all the people who are employed there," he said. "On the flip side is how fast this virus can take off."

While NYC residents anxiously await details of Cuomo's plan, more than 570 local restaurants are knee-deep in the first-ever NYC Restaurant Week To Go, a government-approved twist on the famous biannual event. Between now and Sunday, January 31, customers can order an entree and a side from participating high-end restaurants for only $20.21.