The 16 Most Essential East Village Brunch Spots

No one does brunch quite like New Yorkers. And no NYC neighborhood does it quite as well as the East Village. After a night of bar hopping around its iconic watering holes, head right back the next morning for your hangover meal. From brunch legends like Veselka and Cafe Mogador to newer haunts like Little Rebel, the choices are seemingly endless.

Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for Italian or dim sum-inspired options or a full-out Jamaican feast, here are some can’t-miss brunch options in the East Village: