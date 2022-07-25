10 Reservations to Book for Summer 2022 NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week® is back. And to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the program is running for 30 days until August 21 with deals from over 650 restaurants in 85 neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs.

First launched in 1992 with 95 participants, the iconic biannual dining program from NYC & Company entices diners to eat out through specially-coursed meals priced at a bargain, and has long been a way for New Yorkers to explore new cuisines, eateries, and dishes at restaurants across the city.

For its landmark anniversary this season, choose from 60 types of cuisines through two-course lunches and three-course dinners priced at $30, $45 or $60. And in a special partnership with MasterCard, cardholders are eligible to receive a $10 credit for meals of $45 or more.

From Downtown Brooklyn and the South Bronx to the Upper East Side, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly options to treat yourself to a special time out. Below are deals from 10 participating restaurants we recommend first before checking off the rest of your long list.