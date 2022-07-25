10 Reservations to Book for Summer 2022 NYC Restaurant Week
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the month-long program offers deals from over 650 restaurants in 85 neighborhoods across the five boroughs.
NYC Restaurant Week® is back. And to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the program is running for 30 days until August 21 with deals from over 650 restaurants in 85 neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs.
First launched in 1992 with 95 participants, the iconic biannual dining program from NYC & Company entices diners to eat out through specially-coursed meals priced at a bargain, and has long been a way for New Yorkers to explore new cuisines, eateries, and dishes at restaurants across the city.
For its landmark anniversary this season, choose from 60 types of cuisines through two-course lunches and three-course dinners priced at $30, $45 or $60. And in a special partnership with MasterCard, cardholders are eligible to receive a $10 credit for meals of $45 or more.
From Downtown Brooklyn and the South Bronx to the Upper East Side, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly options to treat yourself to a special time out. Below are deals from 10 participating restaurants we recommend first before checking off the rest of your long list.
Chocobar Cortés
The original location of this popular family-owned restaurant first opened in San Juan in 2013, and is run by the 4th generation descendants of the founder of Chocolate Cortés, a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Puerto Rico. The NYC outpost of Chocobar Cortés in the South Bronx debuted last December, and along with its signature ingredient incorporated into menu items ranging from cocktails to ham croquettes, there are also plenty of non-chocolate offerings to enjoy as well.
Special lunch and dinner offerings (weekdays only): Lunch at $30 per person includes appetizer choices like Sopa de Calabaza Rostizada, Croquetas de Jamón Serrano, or Alcapurria Veggie; and entree choices like the Chocoburger, Garden Sandwich, or Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices like Sopa de Calabaza Rostizada, Bacalaitos, or Alcapurria Veggie; entree choices like the Chocobar House Grill, Chocobar Salad Bowl, or Garlic Shrimp with Sweet Plantains; dessert choices like the Chocolate Grilled Cheese, Churros with Dark Chocolate Sauce, or Dark Chocolate Bon Bons; and a cocktail of either the ChocoMartini, Chocolada, or Chocolate Old Fashioned.
Boulud Sud
From world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud—who recently just opened La Gratin, a vibey bistro in the Beekman Hotel—Boulud Sud is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that’s long been a popular Upper West Side destination for both New Yorkers and the theater crowd catching a show at nearby Lincoln Center. Helmed by executive chef Christina D’Angelo, the menu pays homage to the coastal fare of France’s Côte d’Azur, Spain, Greece, Morocco, Tunisia, and beyond.
Special dinner offering (excluding Saturdays): Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices like Andalusian Gazpacho, Citrus Cured Faroe Island Salmon Tartare, or Chicken Liver Mousse; entrees like Summer Squash Ravioli, Slow Roasted Cod, or Harissa Spiced Grilled Leg of Lamb; and desserts like the Boulud Sud Mignardises, Housemade Crèmes Glacées, Assiette de Fromages, or Grapefruit Givré. A sommelier's selection of red or white wine can be paired for $30 a bottle.
Fish Cheeks
Since opening in 2016, this seafood-focused Thai restaurant located on a picturesque NoHo street has become one of Downtown Manhattan’s most sought-after reservations. At Fish Cheeks, siblings Chat and Ohm Suansilphong helm the kitchen together. Within the restaurant’s newly-expanded dining room that offers 40 additional seats, enjoy new summer dishes like the Phla Lobster (poached with lemongrass and makrut lime leaf, topped with a galangal coconut cream dressing) and an all-week happy hour featuring Oysters topped with their signature Nam Jim seafood sauce (cilantro, garlic, fish sauce, lime juice) available by the half ($9) or a full dozen ($18).
Special lunch and dinner offerings (weekdays only): Lunch at $45 per person includes appetizers choices like Zabb Wings, Corn Som Tum, or Red Snapper Plaa; and entrees like Pork Belly Kaprow, Grilled Spanish Mackerel, or Vegan Green Curry. Dinner at $60 per person includes the same menu options, with the addition of the signature Coconut Crab Curry as an entree.
Gage & Tollner
This legendary oyster and chop house’s origins date back to 1879, and it was also an original participant in the first NYC Restaurant Week® back in 1992. Reopened in the spring of 2021, Gage & Tollner is now run by veteran restaurateurs Sohui Kim and Ben Schneider (the married duo behind Insa and the recently reopened The Good Fork Pub), and St. John Frizell (Fort Defiance). Inside an intimate space that stuns with its Gilded Age glory, use an evening here as a reason to get dressed up for a night out and be sure to check out their nautical-themed bar upstairs, Sunken Harbor Club, which transports visitors to the ocean floor.
Special three-course dinner offering (August 15-19) : Dinner at $60 per person includes first-course choices of Heirloom Cucumber, Tomato, & Watermelon Salad or Tomato Gazpacho; second-course choices of Cavatelli with Heritage Pork Ragu or Roasted Bluefish; and desserts like Summer Pavlova or Warm Chocolate Peanut Butter Bread Pudding.
Gramercy Tavern
The crowning glory of influential restaurateur Danny Meyer’s restaurant empire in NYC is undoubtedly Gramercy Tavern. Among his other popular spots under the Union Square Hospitality Group umbrella—including Ci Siamo; Daily Provisions; Blue Smoke; and Manhatta—this dining destination stands out for its refined farm-to-table American fare from chef Mike Anthony. Expect a more casual à la carte experience in the front tavern space, and an elevated tasting menu experience in the main dining room, which is where its NYC Restaurant Week® menu will be served.
Special lunch offering (weekdays only): Lunch at $60 per person includes first-course choices like Tomato Sashimi or Chilled Zucchini soup; second-course choices like the Grilled Snowdance Chicken or Fenne Lumache; and dessert choices like Chocolate Tarte or Sour Cherry Upside Down Cake.
Iris
Located on the ground floor of the MONY (Mutual of New York) Building in Midtown, Iris is from the acclaimed chef John Fraser. As a part of his restaurant group JF Restaurants (La Marchande, The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, North Fork Table & Inn), the menu here highlights Mediterranean flavors with a particular focus on Aegean cuisine. When it comes to pairing the food menu with beverages, diners are in good hands thanks to the eatery's award-winning beverage director, Amy Racine.
Special lunch and dinner offerings (on weekdays only): Lunch at $45 per person includes appetizers choices like Pikilia, Greek Salad, or Lamb Meatballs; and entree choices like Shrimp Saganaki, a Lamb Burger, or Branzino Fillet. Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices like Tomato Carpaccio, Summer Squash Flatbread, or Fried Eggplant; entree choices like Vegetable Saganaki, Branzino Fillet, or Roasted Chicken; and dessert choices like Rice Pudding or Baklava. During both lunch and dinner for the appetizer course, a special Grilled Octopus selection is available for an extra $15, and for dinner only, a Mastic-Marinated Lamb Chops entree is available for an extra $40.
Khe-Yo
Opened in 2013 by chef and owner Soulayphet Schwader and co-owned by chef Marc Forgione, Khe-Yo is one of NYC’s first restaurants dedicated to Laotian cuisine and offers a taste of Laos with the sophistication diners have come to expect in Tribeca. At this neighborhood gem, the intimate dining room with exposed brick seats 75, and an outdoor setup on Duane Streets also seats 75.
Special lunch and dinner offerings (weekdays only): Lunch at $30 per person includes appetizers choices like Crispy Berkshire Pork Spring Rolls, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or Sweet Chili Coconut Bell & Evan Chicken; and entrees like Yellowfin Tuna Poke Laap, Honey Ginger Glazed Cornish Hen, or Hanger Steak Pad See Ew. Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizers choices like Crispy Duck Legs, Sweet Sausage & Vidalia Onions, or Coriander Crusted Yellowfin Tuna; and entrees like Crunchy Porgy, Wok Seared Prawns, or Curried Hanger Steak Lettuce Wrap. Dessert during lunch costs an extra $5, and offerings are Toasted Coconut Gelato or Mango Sorbet.
Tavern on the Green
This iconic restaurant in Central Park dates back to 1934 and is a must-try NYC dining experience for both locals and tourists alike. Tavern on the Green was also an original participant in the first NYC Restaurant Week® back in 1992, and in 2014, co-owners Jim Caiola and David Salama did a complete redesign of the space while still maintaining the essence of its legendary space and history. Its menu of seasonal American fare is currently helmed by executive chef Tomas Surowka and can be paired with classic cocktails and wine.
Special lunch and dinner offerings (excluding Sundays): Lunch at $45 per person and dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices like Soup of the Day, Tomato Salad, or Watermelon Salad; entrees like Roasted Chicken, Grilled Salmon, or Mushroom and Ricotta Ravioli; and desserts like Strawberry Icebox Cake, Chocolate Creme Brulee, or Coconut Shortcake.
Sardi's
This Theater District restaurant on 44th Street has been a NYC institution since 1927, and was also an original participant in the first NYC Restaurant Week® back in 1992. As a popular industry hangout spot for Broadway and theater professionals, Sardi’s reopened last December after being closed for nearly two years, and the Italian eatery famous for the celebrity caricatures lining its walls continues to be a go-to destination for the pre- and post-show theater crowd.
Special lunch offering (weekdays only): Lunch at $30 per person includes entree choices of Spinach Ricotta Lasagna, Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana, or Orange Teriyaki Glazed Broiled Salmon. Dessert choices include Tiramisu Torte, Granny’s Apple Crumb, or an assortment of Homemade Cookies.
Sylvia’s
Founded in 1962 by Sylvia Woods, aka the legendary “Queen of Soul Food,” Sylvia’s was also an original participant in the first NYC Restaurant Week® back in 1992. Even after six decades, the restaurant remains an uptown epicenter for soul food, Black culture, and social life—and the eatery is currently operated by four generations of Woods’ descendants.
Special lunch and dinner offerings (weekdays only): Choose from menu items like Sylvia's World's Famous Talked About Bar-B-Que Ribs; Down Home Southern Fried Chicken; Golden Fried, Grilled, Smothered Pork Chops; and more. A selection of red or white wine can be paired for $30 a bottle.