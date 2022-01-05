Where to Eat in NYC’s Theater District and Midtown West

Even with all of the recent challenges brought upon by Omicron, Broadway shows on the Great White Way continue to dazzle audiences. And not only can you snag discounted seats at the New Amsterdam Theatre through new programs like Broadway Roulette, but the annual NYC Broadway Week offering 2-for-1 tickets is also just around the corner from January 18 to February 13.

And while pre- and post-show dining options often get a bad rep thanks to the oversized national chains that fill up most of the main drag and Times Square, the Theater District spans much further than you may think, and has plenty of great dining options. So whether you’re looking to have a multi-course meal at the recently reopened legendary spot, Sardi’s, before the opening number, or need to scarf down some tacos after the final curtain closes, we’ve got you covered with our ultimate guide to dining near Broadway.