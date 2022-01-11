10 Reservations Worth Booking for Winter 2022 NYC Restaurant Week

After the pandemic forced the cancelation of its summer 2020 program (a first in its 30-year history) and last year’s winter program shifted to takeout and delivery only, this month’s return of NYC Restaurant Week marks the first winter in three years that the program will once again offer onsite dining experiences.

First launched in 1992, the iconic biannual dining program run by NYC & Company entices diners to eat out through specially-coursed meals priced at a bargain, and has long been a way for New Yorkers to explore new cuisines, eateries, and dishes at restaurants throughout the five boroughs. With the winter 2022 NYC Restaurant Week running from January 18 to February 13, over 440 restaurants are participating throughout the entire duration or selected weeks with special offerings of two-course lunches or three-course dinners priced at $29, $39, or $59.

From Queens to the Upper East Side, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly options to treat yourself to a special time out. Below are deals from 10 participating restaurants we recommend first before checking off the rest of your long list.