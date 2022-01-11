10 Reservations Worth Booking for Winter 2022 NYC Restaurant Week
With over 440 restaurants participating across the five boroughs, these deals are too good to pass up.
After the pandemic forced the cancelation of its summer 2020 program (a first in its 30-year history) and last year’s winter program shifted to takeout and delivery only, this month’s return of NYC Restaurant Week marks the first winter in three years that the program will once again offer onsite dining experiences.
First launched in 1992, the iconic biannual dining program run by NYC & Company entices diners to eat out through specially-coursed meals priced at a bargain, and has long been a way for New Yorkers to explore new cuisines, eateries, and dishes at restaurants throughout the five boroughs. With the winter 2022 NYC Restaurant Week running from January 18 to February 13, over 440 restaurants are participating throughout the entire duration or selected weeks with special offerings of two-course lunches or three-course dinners priced at $29, $39, or $59.
From Queens to the Upper East Side, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly options to treat yourself to a special time out. Below are deals from 10 participating restaurants we recommend first before checking off the rest of your long list.
Adda
Since opening in late 2018, this Indian restaurant has been a favorite of industry folks and locals alike. This creative take on Indian fare is operated by owner Roni Mazumdarin and executive chef Chintan Pandya—the fantastic duo also behind spots like Dhamaka and the recently opened Semma. Chef Pandaya’s unpretentious approach to cooking makes this spot with homestyle energy a must-try.
Special offering: Dinner at $39, check official NYC Restaurant Week listing or website for updates.
Bar Boulud
From world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, this UWS Parisian-style dining experience has long been a popular Manhattan destination given its proximity to Lincoln Center. The seasonal menu is helmed by executive chef Vincent Cortese and includes plenty NYC favorites along with bistro classics like escargot, French onion soup, Parisian beef tartare, and salad niçoise.
Special offering: A two-course lunch at $39 per person for an appetizer and entree (optional dessert course will cost you $49), or a three-course dinner at $59 per person for an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Appetizers include pâté en croûte; escargots persillade with a half-dozen burgundy snails; and Parisian beef tartare with black angus beef. Entrees include boudin blanc with pork jus; branzino munierre with spinach; or duck confit with parsnip. Desserts include gâteau basque with brandied cherries; tarte au chocolat with guanaja mousse; or tarte au citron with candied kumquats.
This award-winning restaurant located at the MoMA is helmed by chef Thomas Allan with a contemporary seasonal new American menu and a stellar wine program to match. With three different culinary experiences within the space—the main dining room of The Modern, a tasting menu with front row views of the kitchen at The Kitchen Table, and the more casual, Bar Room. This season, the latter concept is participating in NYC Restaurant Week. At The Bar Room at The Modern, seating also includes an adjacent lounge and a 24-seat marble bar.
Special offering: A two-course lunch at $39 per person for an appetizer and entree, or a three-course dinner at $59 per person for an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Menu selections are from the regular menu and include appetizers like duck liver and pickled celery; tarte flambée; or steak tartare with crispy potatoes. Entrees include gnocchi with hand-cut tagliatelle with white truffles; crispy skin salmon with beets and horseradish; or lamb with sheep's milk ricotta and mustard. Desserts include chestnut mont blanc with burnt orange, toasted sesame ice cream with passionfruit, and more.
Boulud Sud
This Mediterranean restaurant from chef Daniel Boulud brings diners to the sunny coasts of France, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, and more while sitting a block away from Lincoln Center. With the menu led by executive chef Christina D'Angelo, expect sharable starters, seafood, pasta, and decadent mains along with desserts by executive pastry chef Johana Langi.
Special offering: A three-course dinner at $59 per person for an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Appetizers include porcini mushroom soup with celery root; roasted beets & tahina with chives; and chicken liver mousse with orange-vanilla marmalade. Entrees include ricotta cavatelli with wild fennel sausage; slow baked merely with chorizo vinaigrette; and harissa spiced lamb shoulder with braised chickpeas. Desserts include chocolat et caramel lingot with fior di latte gelato; citrus vacherin with mandarin orange curd; and grapefruit givre with sesame halva. A special sommelier selected bottle of red or white wine is $39.
Carne Mare
This swanky two-story Italian steakhouse in Seaport opened last summer and is the latest restaurant from chef Andrew Carmellini and his NoHo Hospitality Group (Locanda Verde, Bar Primi, The Dutch). With a menu from chef de cuisine Brendan Scott (Lafayette), go for drinks or to eat solo at the ground floor dining room’s gorgeous horseshoe bar, or work your way up the grand spiral staircase to the second floor for banquettes and views of the East River. But no matter where you’re planted, prepare yourself for a full-throttle chophouse experience.
Special offering: A three-course brunch at $59 per person during the weekend for an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Antipasti include Sicilian cesar salad with egg mimosa; yellowfin tuna tartare with lemon zabaglione; or Spanish octopus carpaccio with crispy pepperoni. Entrees include chop house benedict with smoked salmon; AC’s Famous Prime Rib Sandwich with porcini aioli; pane al latte with whipped ricotta; or steak & eggs for an additional $24. Desserts include sweet cream panna cotta with winter citrus; stracciatella gelato with salted caramel crema; or lemon sorbetto.
How to book: Website
Iris
Located on the ground floor of the MONY (Mutual of New York) Building in Midtown, Iris debuted last year from acclaimed chef John Fraser. As a part of his restaurant group JF Restaurants (The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, Paradise Club, North Fork Table & Inn), the menu here highlights Mediterranean flavors with a particular focus on Aegean cuisine. Expect items that spotlight Fraser’s signature vegetable-forward cooking as well as mezze, flatbreads, raw & marinated seafood, and entrees like moussaka, duck, swordfish kebabs, and Agean stew with poached lobster, fluke, mussels & rich shellfish broth.
Special offering: Lunch at $39 and dinner at $59 per person, check official NYC Restaurant Week listing or website for updates.
Kissaki
This Japanese spot specializing in omakase sushi and kaiseki dining from executive chef/partner Mark Garcia has two Manhattan outposts with locations in the East Village and Upper West Side. For anyone looking to experience an omakase at a sushi counter within the vicinity of your couch, takeout and delivery options are also available.
Special offering: Lunch at $59 per person, check official NYC Restaurant Week listings or website for updates.
Quality Eats
It’s all about meat and butchery at this steak-centric eatery that’s a part of the Quality Branded family (Quality Meats, Smith & Wollensky, Don Angie). With meat expertise practically a part of their family lineage, this neighborhood steakhouse with classics and more has something for every price point with a special selection of cuts all coming in at under $29 even outside of NYC Restaurant Week.
Special offering: A two-course lunch at $29 per person for an appetizer and entree, or a two-course dinner at $39 per person for an appetizer and entree. Appetizers include spicy tuna tartare with fresno peppers; vegetable crudités with old school ranch; and grilled Nueske’s bacon with jalapeno jelly. Entrees include Scottish salmon with ginger scallion sauce; the signature Quality Eats Burger; Asian steak salad with toasted sesame dressing; and kale chicken salad with miso-tahini.
Red Hook Lobster Pound
A visit to Red Hook Lobster Pound feels like an excursion to Maine. Here, the lobsters are fresh, the trek from the nearest subway will make you feel accomplished, and its waterfront neighborhood (that feels extra isolated from the rest of Brooklyn thanks to a nearby highway), also conjures mini-getaway vibes. In addition to their signature lobster rolls available in five varieties, order up any of your favorite seafood items like clams, oysters, chowder, seafood boils, and even lobster cheese fries.
Special offering: A three-course lunch at $29 per person or a three-course dinner at $39 per person with an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Appetizers include clam chowder in three varieties (New England, smokey downeast, or traditional Manhattan). Entrees include fish & chips; mussels and fries; a seafood boil; a surf & turf burger; or the signature Hook Burger with dry-aged prime. Desserts include mini s’mores or a mini banana mousse.
The Tavern at Gramercy Tavern
This gem of Union Square Hospitality Group from restaurateur Danny Meyer has been a NYC mainstay since opening in 1994. Led by chef Michael Anthony, the restaurant’s contemporary American cuisine highlights wood-fired cooking with seasonal ingredients from local farms and purveyors, and continues to be one of the most sought after reservations for both locals and visitors alike. Gramercy Tavern has two separate dining options within the space that includes a five-course tasting menu inside The Dining Room. For NYC Restaurant Week, choose from a la carte options inside the more casual Tavern.
Special offering: A two-course lunch at $39 per person for an appetizer and entree, or a three-course dinner at $59 per person for an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Menu selections are from the regular menu and include roasted oysters with habanero butter; chicory salad with candied pecans; or celery root soup with pears. Entrees include braised beef stew; The Tavern Burger with duck fat potato chips; or duck meatloaf with polenta. Desserts include sticky toffee pudding; pumpkin spice beignets; or chocolate pudding cake.