Support Ukrainian-Owned Businesses by Dining at These NYC Restaurants

The eyes and ears of the world are on the Ukraine right now, but you can also support the Ukrainian American community locally in NYC, which is home to a population of about 80,000. And luckily, that means there is some excellent Ukrainian food scattered throughout the city.

NYC saw an influx of Ukrainian immigration during the late 1800s which continued throughout the early 20th century. Manhattan’s East Village is home to Little Ukraine, which at its peak after WWII was home to 60,000 Ukrainian Americans, but in more recent years, the population has decreased significantly, with only a few Ukrainian-owned businesses left in the area. Most of the others are located in various parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

Below, show your support for Ukrainian-owned businesses by grabbing a meal at one of these establishments. Also lend aid to the Ukrainian Red Cross via the website, as they support the people affected by the ongoing conflict.