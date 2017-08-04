Whole Foods Execs Admit To Overcharging in Apology Video

Following a damning NYC investigation that found "systemic overcharging of pre-packaged foods" at the city's Whole Foods locations, executives at your bank account's least favorite grocery chain have released a new YouTube video in which they finally come out and acknowledged that "mistakes" were made in overcharging customers. It only took a whole week.
"Straight up: We made some mistakes, we want to own that, and tell you what we’re doing about it," said co-CEO Walter Robb alongside co-CEO John Mackey. "... Sometimes the mistakes are both in the customer’s favor, and sometimes not in the customer’s favor."
The move comes after the company reportedly denied the investigation's findings via Twitter, replying to customers: “We disagree with these far-reaching allegations." Welp, perhaps they should rename that new millennial-focused 365 brand to 180.
In addition to 'fessing up and apologizing, the execs said they're making some changes; for example, stores will increase draining and implement a third-party auditing system to help make sure its foods are weighed and priced correctly, oh and you know, not ripping people off.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has already started bringing his own little digital scale to grocery stores. What is trust?