Why Would You Ever Eat a NYC Pizza WITHOUT a Whole Lobster on It?

Published On 07/16/2015
Christine Fischer/Thrillist
Welcome to Dude, You Gotta Eat This -- a new Thrillist series where we direct your eating attention toward new, under-the-radar, weird, or just plain awesome eats you need to go try around the city.

There are some dishes out there that’re able to strike the perfect balance between innovation and familiarity, at once making tongues wag with recognition and eyes bulge from pioneering presentation. The whole-lobster pizza at Florian -- two classics brought together to breed an entirely new culinary experience -- is just such a dish.

Christine Fischer/Thrillist

And lo, it is glorious.

The pie piles fresh Maine lobster (delivered daily) atop a sheet of mozzarella, pillows of burrata, and accents of zucchini/red pepper, all encompassed in a ring of finely chopped parsley. The best part though? Steamed to fire-engine red, the shells are ALSO served with the pizza and cut down the center for ease of access, ensuring that not an ounce of lobster meat goes to waste.

Christine Fischer/Thrillist

Relying on natural flavors and traditional preparation, this thin-crust cheese disc packs major flavor and texture, while still feeling clean and fresh. Also, again, it has A WHOLE LOBSTER ON IT.

Christine Fischer is a freelance writer dedicated to a strict diet of Champagne, cookies, and the occasional pizza. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

1. Florian Café 225 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003 (Gramercy)

Styled after the famous Venetian coffeehouse, this Park Ave restaurant serves so much more than coffee. The Italian focused menu includes house made pastas, local and imported fish, prime steaks, veal chops, and thin-crust pizza -- including one that's topped with an entire lobster (!!!)

