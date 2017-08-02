This Video Finally Reveals Why New York's Bagels Are the Best

You already know New York has the best bagels; it's one of the things that keeps you living here despite the fact that you actually can't afford to live here (like, really cannot), and the general garbagey smell/feeling surrounding you at all times.
But what exactly makes the bagels so good? It's long been believed the tap water is to thank, which does not give us a ton of confidence in our taste buds...
However, a new YouTube video by Reactions, filmed inside the city's beloved Murray's Bagels, shows that it's so much more than that. The key contributors to the bagels you love so much? The right kind of proofing and boiling (plus probably magic, but that goes unmentioned). Find out more in the video below, which even clues non-New Yorkers in on how they can make our bagels outside of the city... but, as Sinéad O'Connor once sang, Nothing Compares 2 U, Fresh-Out-of-NYC Bagels. So, don't even bother.
Lucy Meilus is a Staff Writer for Thrillist. Just the thought of a non-New York bagel makes her vomit. Argue with her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to News@thrillist.com.