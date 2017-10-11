All the New Things You Have to Try at Smorgasburg

Spring is here and that can only mean one thing -- the food markets are finally making their way back outdoors! Smorgasburg (and its sister market, the Brooklyn Flea) kicks things off, popping up at two locations: its longtime waterfront spot in Williamsburg on Saturdays, and a newer home inside Prospect Park on Sundays. As with years past, the market’s return means a slew of new vendors -- this year, you can expect the likes of gooey mozzarella sticks and egg waffle ice cream cones. Check out the latest additions to the packed roster, plus what’s worth lining up for.
Big Mozz
Saturday + Sunday
Elliot Anderson and Matthew Gallira shot to cheese-stretching greatness with their original concept of made-to-order mozzarella balls and the duo will showcase their fresh mozz in two more ways this spring. Along with thick, gooey mozzarella sticks, expect Neapolitan pizzas spun in an impressive 1000-degree copper oven.
BrunchStreet
Saturday + Sunday
Inspired by travels through China, Eleven Madison Park-alum Kevin McGhee doles out brunch skewers cooked in a takoyaki-like pan. While the black bean sauce he coats on the crisped-up quail eggs is excellent, the breakfast pairing of fluffy, maple-covered French toast, and sausage remains the true standout.
The Choripan
Saturday
This stand focuses on the meaty Argentinian specialty of choripán. Essentially a sausage sandwich, it’s made with a homemade pork and beef link that gets slit open; coated in a vibrant chimichurri; and finished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Red Table Catering
Saturday + Sunday
There’s no neat way to eat the gloriously sloppy items from this new breakfast sandwich outfit. Built between house-made sourdough English muffins, the Lionel Messi (get it?) is the sweet-savory union of creamed chard, fresh ricotta, onion jam, tomato chutney, and drippy poached egg -- also known as the best damn hangover cure you can find this weekend.
Wowfulls
Saturday + Sunday
The egg waffle ice cream cone that launched a thousand Instagram photos will make the move from Smorgasburg’s winter hideout inside Industry City to Prospect Park with its signature bubble-like cones. Expect camera-ready combinations based off of the popular Hong Kong snack, like the original topped with fresh strawberries and a chocolate variation finished with bananas.
Jianbing Co.
Saturday + Sunday
Jianbing -- the crepe-like wrap that’s a breakfast staple in China -- finally gets some much-deserved time in the spotlight thanks to childhood friends Reuben Shorser and Tadesh Inagaki. Gussied-up versions stuffed with hoisin-lime beef and honey-ginger tofu are available, but the traditional is a classic for a reason. Spread thin on a griddle, the crepe is then filled with egg, crispy crackers, scallions, cilantro, and two flavor-packed sauces.
Fedoroff’s South Philly Cheesesteaks
Saturday + Sunday
Dave Fedoroff, the Philly native behind the already-successful Fedoroff’s Roast Pork, tackles another one of his hometown trademarks: the cheesesteak. Packed full of whisper-thin beef, Fedoroff finishes off this iconic dish like any true Philadelphian would -- whiz wit. That’s with onions and Cheez Whiz, New Yorkers.
Kotti Berliner Street Food
Sunday
The doner kebab made its way to Berlin by way of Turkey and now the German street-food favorite has arrived at Smorgasburg -- with all the requisite Brooklyn tweaks. The tender, spit-roasted chicken is hormone-free, the vegetables are organic, and the chewy focaccia-like bread is locally baked, resulting in a satisfying sandwich that’s layered with multiple textures and flavors.
Oni Sauce
Saturday + Sunday
The catering crew will sling Japanese comfort-food like surprisingly addictive burdock chips and crispy fried chicken doused in a homemade onion sauce and chili oil. Both will be available for purchase by the jar.
Raindrop Cake
Saturday + Sunday
Remember that viral video of Japan’s “water cake”? Advertising exec Darren Wong became so mesmerized by mizu shingen mochi, he decided to recreate it. After months of trial and error, Wong has perfected the minimalist dessert, a delicate orb of spring water that’s held together by agar agar and served simply with kinako (roasted soybean powder) and kuromitsu (a maple-like brown sugar syrup).
Rubyzaar Baked
Saturday + Sunday
If the names of the cookies from this Brooklyn bakery sound familiar, it’s because they’re all tied to the rock & roll scene, from The Shit That Killed Elvis (naturally, a combo of peanut butter, chocolate, and banana) to the s’mores-like Keith Moonpie. But it’s Rubyzaar’s egg cream that’s a surprise hit -- a pump of house-made earl grey syrup propels the drink to a whole different level of fizzy, fragrant greatness.
Baonanas
Saturday + Sunday
College students by day, banana pudding peddlers by night, Jersey City couple Trisha Villanueva and Lloyd Ortuoste plan to take on the Big Apple with small-batch pints in a multitude of flavors. The strawberry-banana is especially delicious, with chunks of bright sweet berries cutting through the luscious custard.
2nd City Beef
Saturday
Its name is a nod to Chicago’s famed improv group and the menu, an homage to Windy City sandwiches. True to the ones at home, this hefty Italian sub is packed full of tender beef with provolone and a sweet-spicy relish. A crusty, mayo-covered roll from Rose and Joe’s Italian bakery in Queens holds all the ingredients together.
Tramezzini
Saturday and Sunday
Pizza, pasta and... tramezzini? That’s a special Venetian sandwich that the brothers behind this new venture hope to put on the map. As with many Italian classics, tramezzini rely on simple, but high-quality ingredients like buffalo mozzarella; aged prosciutto di Parma; and in this case, wonderfully airy square bread that puts all supermarket loaves to shame.
Yakitori Tatsu
Saturday
After a stint at the Hester Street Fair, this skewer specialist is bringing the traditional Japanese street food back outdoors. There’s an extensive list of meats-on-a-stick, from more adventurous options like chicken hearts and gizzards to succulent kobe beef dusted with pepper and pink Himalayan sea salt.
Patty Lee is a reporter and editor who has written for Zagat, Time Out New York, New York Daily News, and Cooking Channel. She’s a master of the walk-and-eat dining technique. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
Smorgasburg's Williamsburg outpost is in full force on Saturdays from 11am to 6pm, April through November. Around 100 vendors gather to compete for your love, affection, and money: local artists, food purveyors, trinket collectors, and the like. It's open rain or shine and you'll want to bring cash to streamline the process of getting your hands on burgers, lobster rolls, ice cream and all your other favorite eats.
The Prospect Park outpost of Smorgasburg is open on Sundays from 11am-6pm and brings all the food and drink stands you know and love from Williamsburg. Breeze Hill is a shady, open space where you can roam the stands freely and always have a place to sit. Enjoy food from Red Hook Lobster Pound, Big Mozz, Wowfulls and over 90 other great food joints. Bring cash and come hungry.