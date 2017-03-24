This Brooklyn Cheeseburger Uses Scotch Eggs for Buns

Food & Drink

At Williamsburg’s The Bedford, two beloved American and Scottish foods have come together for yet another hybrid concoction: a cheeseburger bounded by two Scotch eggs.

The Scotch Egg Burger came about when owner Sean Rawlinson was searching for new menu items and came across the Scotch egg, a deep-fried hard-boiled egg wrapped in sausage that’s traditionally found in Scottish gastropub fare. Worried that Americans might not take to the dish on its own, he decided to fuse the Scotch egg with something they’d be familiar with: a classic cheeseburger.

To make the Scotch eggs, ground pork shoulder, ground blood sausage, onions, and a myriad of spices are wrapped around a soft-boiled egg. The whole thing is coated in breadcrumbs, then deep fried until the exterior is a golden brown, but the yolk is still runny. After that, the Scotch egg is sliced in half and a cheeseburger is placed on the lower half, piled with lettuce, pickled onions, and chili ketchup, and topped off with the other half.

To learn more about the burger, check out the video above.

