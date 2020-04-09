The Best Lunch Delivery Spots in Williamsburg

Now that we’ve been working from home for weeks, moving from our couches to our kitchen tables and back again is starting to get pretty old. If you find yourself needing new ways to get through the day, it’s time to reconsider your WFH lunch. While there’s nothing wrong with eating Ritz crackers and peanut butter over your laptop, a true lunch -- and a true lunch break -- can help you stay sane while working remotely.
Many of New York City’s businesses are still open for delivery and take-out, and ordering can help keep their doors open through these difficult times. If you’re able to, call the restaurant directly to place your order to help small businesses with tight margins avoid third-party fees.
We’ve rounded up our favorite work-from-home lunch spots in your neighborhood that you can order from the comfort of your couch.
Vinnie’s Brooklyn
Call or order online
Switch up your regular pepperoni pie order with a delivery of an elote pizza with corn, cilantro, and chile or a quesadilla pie with spicy chicken, nacho chips, and sour cream. Vinnie’s has vegan pizza, too, for those of you who have yet to give into the siren song of dairy during an elongated quarantine. Eat half your pie for lunch, then save the rest for later -- it’ll be the perfect snack when you’re awake and staring at the ceiling at 3am.
Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe
Call 718-383-7395 or order via Seamless or Grubhub
A sandwich from Anthony & Sons like the Step Brothers (roast beef, mozz, bacon, fried onions, and brown gravy) will feed you for a solid two days, and you can score some extras, too. The “Stay Home Vibes” menu section is designed to help the neighborhood fill their pantries with Emergen-C packets, fresh pasta, and jars of staples like peanut butter, jelly, and mustard. Ordering lunch and doing your grocery shopping in one go leaves you more time to play Animal Crossing.
Martha’s Country Bakery
Order online or via Seamless
These are topsy-turvy times: If you want dessert for lunch, there’s nothing stopping you. Martha’s Country Bakery is delivering slices of creamy Oreo mousse and red velvet, big squares of brownies, and even whole pies filled with blueberries and banana. Dessert may not meet the nutritional guidelines for a balanced lunch, but that doesn’t mean you can’t decide to eat three slices of pie while you dial into a company-wide meeting with your camera off.
Ryujin
Order via Seamless or Uber Eats
Even as the weather warms, a big bowl of ramen makes the perfect working lunch. Order spicy miso with pork loin and a soft-boiled egg, or a “snow cheese” bowl covered with a dusting of grated, gooey cheese. If you’re having a really hard day, spring for the lobster ramen -- there’s nothing like some spendy shellfish to improve your mood. Ramen is ideal for reheating, so you can pour the broth into your fanciest bowl and garnish at will. If you have your roommate bring it to you, you can even pretend you’re at a restaurant.
De Mole
Call 347-721-3399 or order online
Order a burrito with grilled cactus and tomatillo or have it al pastor with achiote-marinated pork and grilled pineapple. De Mole’s sincronizadas are worth a try, too -- they’re filled with stretchy cheese and shrimp, spinach, or carne asada. And here’s the best part: When you order an entree and a margarita, you get a second margarita for free. If you can’t drink two margs and keep it together for your 3pm call, don’t worry. Just strain it, stick it in the fridge, and wait until virtual Happy Hour to drink your worries away.
Pressed Juicery
Order via Seamless or DoorDash
Feeling a little sluggish after eating buttered pasta for three weeks in a row? Order a green juice to give yourself a shot of renewed energy. While now is decidedly not the time to do a full cleanse (can you even imagine??), it wouldn’t hurt to give your immune system an extra dose of vitamins. If you can’t stand drinking kale but still want a boost of the good stuff, order a “Wellness” shot with ginger and cayenne or a “Vitality” shot with turmeric and coconut water. Mix it with vodka and you’ve got yourself a liquid lunch, baby!
Concord Hill
Call 347-463-9322 or order via Caviar or Seamless
Order a dry-aged burger and fries, a grilled chicken sandwich, or a salad with pears, marcona almonds, and pecorino -- Concord Hill has a lunch menu that’ll make you feel human again. If you’ve already eaten your way through the bulk bag of gummy bears you bought for quarantine (oops!), order a slice of cheesecake with blackberry sauce for dessert. If you call the restaurant directly, you’ll save 15% on any alcohol you order -- we bet somebody in your apartment is up for a round of BYOBloody Marys.
Birds of a Feather
Order via Grubhub or Seamless
There’s nothing like some tongue-tingling Sichuan food to make you feel alive. The dan dan noodles and poached wontons in spicy chile sauce are fiery and thrilling; the perfect antidote to all those boring cans of garbanzo beans in your pantry. If you can’t take the heat, the pot stickers and smoked duck aren’t that spicy -- but if there’s ever a time to push yourself, it’s now. Order a bottle of sparkling Lambrusco, too, and keep it on your desk as a motivator to make it to 5pm.
Pies ‘n’ Thighs
Order online
Feel like crying into some comfort food? Pies ’n’ Thighs has you covered with chicken and waffles, cheese grits, and slices of sour cherry pie. Wash it all down with sweet tea or -- because sometimes you just need to get through a Tuesday -- a couple of $4 High Lifes. If your preferred method of expressing gratitude is fried chicken, you can donate a bucket of it (plus biscuits and sides!) to the doctors, nurses, and staff of your local hospital.
Bread Brothers Cafe
Order online or via Seamless
Your attempts at baking bread might be... not so good... so let the carb experts do the cooking, instead. Order a nova deluxe bagel with lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers -- even if you can’t go out into NYC, you can at least bring the taste of NYC to you. Order a bag full of a baker’s dozen bagels, too, for the next time you let your sourdough starter die and need an emergency hit of carbohydrates.
