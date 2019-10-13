This New Wendy's Deal Gets You a Free Double Cheeseburger Combo

It's not my job to tell you how to live your life. But, with that said, if I were to share a little unsolicited advice, it would be this: Mark your calendar for every remaining Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this month. Wendy's is giving out free double cheeseburgers throughout October.
The pigtailed fast food chain has partnered with our pals over at DoorDash for the freebie. According to Chew Boom, you can score a Dave's Double small combo when you order online or through the DoorDash app with code FRESHBEEF. They're not stiffing you, either. The burger is loaded with a half-pound of meat, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onion. Plus, the combo also comes with fries and a drink.
And while there is one of those pesky order minimums, don't even try to pretend like you weren't already planning to throw in a side of Baconator fries and a chocolate Frosty. The deal's valid through October 23, when you spend $10 or more. Easy enough.
Here's when to score yours:
- Monday, October 14 through Wednesday, October 19, 2019.
- Monday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
ICYMI, Wendy's also debuted a Dungeons and Dragons-esque tabletop game earlier this week. So if role playing and beef puns are your thing, it's a good time to be alive.
