The Best Neighborhoods in Paris for Dining Out, Ranked

1. Bastille

Essential restaurants: Dersou, Septime, Caffé dei Cioppi, DUNE

Where to start? The expanse of exciting restaurants around the Place de la Bastille could probably keep you going for months, so here’s just a handful of the very best. One of my favorites is no doubt DUNE, which now has Seattle native Evan Leichtling at the helm. Here you can get a solid three-course menu for €25, with meat, fish, and vegetarian options done in various inventive and elegant ways, spanning many different cuisines. There’s also Big Mamma’s East Mamma branch, for pizza and spritz, while vegetarians have the vegan bistro Gentle Gourmet and the mostly meat-free Welcome Bio Cuisine. One of the most hyped addresses right now is the recently reopened Caffè dei Cioppi, a contemporary trattoria run by a Milano-Sicilian couple and certainly one of the best Italian restaurants in Paris. If you’re looking to spoil a loved one, the extravagant tasting menus at mixologist Amaury Guyot and Japanese chef Taku Sekine’s industrial-chic Dersou, which include both food and cocktails, are also absolutely worth splashing out on (prices are currently €95 for five courses and five cocktails, or €135 for seven of each). You can bag a fantastic modern French dinner at either Will or Septime, on the other hand, for around half that price. Either way, you’re very unlikely to go wrong... and the same holds for Bastille as a whole.