The Best Places to Eat in Paris Right Now

Paris gets approximately five new restaurants per person per month, and we love telling you about them -- but just because it's new doesn't mean it's automatically great. That's why we have Eat Seeker, our list of the best restaurants in the city right at this very moment, which we'll be updating regularly so that you are never left wondering where to eat right now.
La Fontaine de Belleville
10th arrondissement
The owners of one of Paris’s biggest roasters, Belleville Brûlerie, gave new life to a tiny neighborhood café: La Fontaine de Belleville, opened this year. It’s got all the charm of a Parisian café and the delicious coffee of a hipster coffee shop. A slice of their French toast with a fresh cup of filter coffee on the terrace is the most perfect way to start any summer day. In the evening, locals soak up the last few rays of sun with a short but solid list of cocktails and tapas.
Restaurant L'Orangerie
Île Saint Louis
One of three excellent restaurants in the famed Four Seasons Hotel, the brand new L'Orangerie opened just in time for summer 2016. The restaurant remains accessible despite the chic setting, but doesn't sacrifice any glamor. The seating overlooks the Marble Courtyard, which means al fresco dining without sucking on car fumes (something of a rarity in the city). Seafood, lamb, and fowl headline the signature dishes, keeping things light as the temperatures rise.
Jules et Shim
Canal St Martin
The concept is simple: choose any starters and the meat for your bibimbap filled with veggies and rice, then head to the Canal Saint Martin to enjoy your Korean picnic. It’s summertime done right. If it happens to rain the day that you’re craving some kimchi -- and it often does -- the owners have a new restaurant with indoor seating on nearby rue Bichat, so you can always get your fix, despite the weather.
Restaurant Champeaux
Les Halles
Easily one of the must-try restaurants in Paris: Alain Ducasse’s Champeaux is a modern take on traditional brasserie fare, like escargot and duck parmentier. Housed in the renovated canopy at Les Halles, it pays homage to the days when this space was the center of food culture in Paris. It’s open from 11:30AM on, so take advantage of the afternoon sun as it pours through the windows.
Palissade
Colonel Fabien
Stop by Palissade to dine (and drink cocktails -- don't forget the cocktails!) before this spot is overrun by the rest of Paris. A tiny little space, located behind the Saint Louis Hospital, this future hotspot features global cuisine like French and Japanese fusion, as well as Mexican and Portuguese brunch on weekends. Cocktails and artisanal beers set it apart from most run-of-the-mill bars, with a few non-French wines and sake on the menu.
The Hardware Société
MONTMARTRE
A little slice of Melbourne in Montmartre, Hardware Société brings the best of down under to the Parisian table -- and it’s all about the daylong brunch. Fruit-topped French toast, eggs, bacon, salmon, and other staples make appearances on the menu, filled out by fresh French pastries. The cold brew coffee and chai lattes may have an Australian flare, but this is still Paris, after all: the windows swing open when the weather cooperates, and there’s no mistaking what city we’re in as brunchers spill out onto the streets.
La Cevicheria
Montorgueil
Keep it light and fresh with ceviche from this eatery near rue Montorgueil. When it's too hot to think about cheese and duck, go for a meal of crisp granny smith apple, avocado, and tuna, or octopus served with lemon and red onions. Natural light filters into the spacious dining room, which is arranged with mismatched chairs and tables. Walk in for lunch or reserve for dinner. They recently opened a second address in the 10th because the Parisian appetit for Peruvian food has historically been insatiable.
Le Perchoir
Le Marais
The kitchen here may not call to foodies, but cocktail fans who appreciate a view will definitely want to clamor to this BHV department store. Each summer, the rooftop hosts Le Perchoir, one of the city’s rare and raved-over rooftop bars. Light tapas -- think ham and cornichons -- are served with drinks ranging from Old Fashions to bottles of rosé. The views across the city, including the Eiffel Tower, will make any wait at the elevator to get up worth it -- assuming you manage to get in!
Marché des Enfants Rouges
Le Marais
A hotspot all year round, this covered market is especially lively in the summer when the outdoor seating situation becomes less daunting. More of a food hall than a market, Marché des Enfants Rouges houses stalls selling everything from couscous to bento boxes, Caribbean dishes to Lebanese sandwiches. The only problem is braving the oftentimes lengthy lines, but it’s worth it for some of the most diverse dining you’ll find in one spot in Paris.
Bar Martin
Marais Nord
Mull over the playful wine list for hours if you want, but the best bet is to let the servers guide you. After a bottle or two, move on to food, as the small plates change with the seasons… but the cheese plate is always a good idea. Grab a seat on the terrace early in the evening. before the crowds start to fight over free space, and smile smugly as you and your party decide on yet another bottle of wine.
Semilla
St. Germain-des-Pres
There’s something cool and calming about this industrial chic restaurant that beckons on a hot summery day. There’s no terrace, but it’s better to be inside, focused on the food. A la carte meals are fine and all, but if you want to go big, try the tasting menu at dinner -- sit back and just let the food come to you. Daily offerings keep it exciting, but staples include half plates of fresh ceviche and sesame grilled Portobello mushrooms.
La Closerie des Lilas
Denfert-Rochereau
Not all worthwhile places are new kids on the block. Some, like La Closerie de Lilas, have been around for their share of Parisian summers: this joint is famous for being a favorite haunt of Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald. The Left Bank institution has the perfect terrace for intimate dining, so go for the giant platter of seafood, which comes studded with crabs and shellfish, to really enjoy this historic -- but often overlooked -- Parisian establishment.
Five Guys
Bercy Village
This is wrong… so wrong. But screw it: Five Guys is coming to Paris, and the French are excited. A wave of Parisian burger joints tried to mimic the kinds of burgers found in the US over the past few years, but to no avail (barring the Camion Qui Fume). Otherwise, they’re too small, too expensive, and too fussy. Hopefully, that’s about to change. Five Guys opens up at the Bercy Village this July, and is destined to attract more than just expats who miss their Shake Shacks and In-N-Outs.
Phở Banh Cuon 14
Place d'Italie
In the charming asian quarter around metro Tolbiac there are heaps of restaurants where you can find great food. However, if you are looking for great food, go to Pho 14. It’s the one with a huge line outside and a 45 minute wait for -- you guessed it -- a pho, but it is worth it. The service is slightly terse and a bit rushed, but -- I repeat -- it’s worth it. Especially when it’s cold outside (baby).
Le Primerose
Champ de Mars
This unassuming bistro, surrounded by other unassuming bistros on the Avenue de la Motte-Piquet, is actually a gateway to bistro food heaven. Delicious salads, beautifully served like a piece of art and typical bistro food such as burgers and magret de canard with a certain je ne sais quoi will keep you coming back for more. Enjoy the flurry on the heated terrace and smile smugly at passing people who didn’t come in time to get a table.
Nanashi
Le Marais
Healthy, French-Japanese fusion bento boxes served on bamboo and white porcelain you say? Austere hipster atmosphere and menus on chalkboards? Come stand in line for the best weekend brunch or lunch in all of Paris and take the opportunity to pick up some fashion tips from the ridiculously well-dressed Parisians of the Haut Marais and go shopping in the area after finishing -- but don’t leave before enjoying a healthy (and tasty!) matcha cheesecake.
Terroir & Burger
Richelieu-Drouot
If you want to avoid standing in line at the fabled Chantier restaurant, pop around the corner and into the romantic Passage des Panoramas. This covered passage way, first opened in 1800, is home to a range of restaurant, but pass the chic Canard & Champagne and upscale Passage 53 (although both of these are places you might want to come back to later) and open the slightly lop-sided door to Terroir et Burger. Full of charm, this restaurant will make you feel like you are in a Truffaut film. Oh, and the food is awesome, too.
Terminus Nord
Gare du Nord
Ominously located right in front of the Gare du Nord, Terminus Nord is a well upkept remnant from an era when living straight across from the train station was a lavish way to show off your deep pockets. Beautifully decorated with mirrors, mosaic and art nouveau pictures Terminus Nord is rumored to have the best soupe à l’oignon (that’s onion soup to you) with perfectly rich bouillon, lightly browned cheese and that little hint of sherry that makes you feel right at home. The perfect plate at the perfect place on a cold winter’s evening. Romantic, too.
Bonhomie
Porte Saint-Denis
This brand spanking new space in the buzzing quartier of Porte Saint-Denis is decorated in muted colors, dark wood and a chic clientele. Mediterranean inspired small plates made to mix and match and an inspired cocktail list, concocted to complement the aforementioned cuisine. When you have got your fill, this is an excellent vantage point either you want to have drinks in a chichi bar in Haut Marais or show off your plaid flannel around Canal Saint-Martin.
Café Le Papillon
Père Lachaise
In the village-like area hidden behind Cimitière du Père Lachaise this pastel colored local restaurant is frequented by locals who enjoy the excellent, classically French, meals. The baked salmon with chorizo cream and crunchy parmesan on top is a treat. Add the soft barstools and friendly staff and this is easily a local resto worth a trip on the metro for.
1. La Fontaine de Belleville31-33 Rue Juliette Dodu, Paris
2. Restaurant L'Orangerie, Four Seasons George V31 avenue George V, Paris
3. Jules et Shim36 rue Bichat, Paris
4. Restaurant ChampeauxPassage de la Canopée, Paris
5. Palissade36 rue Sambre et meuse, Paris
6. The Hardware Société10 rue Lamarck, Paris
7. La Cevicheria14 rue Bachaumont, Paris
8. Le Perchoir14 Rue Crespin du Gast, Paris
9. Marché des Enfants Rouges39 Rue de Bretagne, Paris
10. Bar Martin24 boulevard du Temple, Paris
11. Semilla54 rue de Seine, Paris
12. La Closerie des Lilas171 boulevard du Montparnasse, Paris
13. Five Guys42 cour Saint-Émilion, Paris
14. Phở Banh Cuon 14129 avenue de Choisy, Paris
15. Le Primerose64 avenue de la Motte-Picquet, Paris
16. Nanashi57 rue Charlot, Paris
17. Terroir & Burger,
18. Terminus Nord23 rue de Dunkerque, Paris
19. Bonhomie22 Rue d'Enghien, Paris
20. Café Le Papillon144 rue du Bagnolet, Paris
Coffee roaster Belleville Brûlerie is behind this café in the 10th arrondissement. La Fontaine de Belleville looks like a typical Parisian café: bistro tables on the sidewalk, floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto the street, counter seating, but since it's backed by one of the city's biggest roasters, it's got really great coffee. Its food offerings include French toast (le pain perdu), croque monsieur, and charcuterie.
One of three excellent restaurants in the famed Four Seasons Hotel on Avenue Georges V, L'Orangerie is a chic but accessible dining room overlooking the Marble Courtyard. Seafood, lamb, and fowl headline the signature dishes, all of which take a contemporary spin on French classics.
Fast casual Korean food by Canal Saint Martin? Sign us up! The concept at Jules et Shim take-out canteen is simple: choose your banchan (kimchi or calamari salad) and bibimbap (curried shrimp, vegetarian, or beef bulgogi), then take your rice-filled paper container over to the Canal for a Korean picnic. Simple, cheap, and good.
Easily one of the must-try restaurants in Paris: Alain Ducasse’s Champeaux is a modern take on traditional brasserie fare, with dishes like escargot and duck parmentier. Housed in the renovated canopy at Les Halles, the restaurant pays homage to the days when the landmark was the metaphorical belly of Paris.
This tiny little spot by the Saint Louis Hospital is vastly under-the-radar, which is all the more reason you should go explore its crazy good food and drink. The menu pulls inspiration from French, Japanese, Mexican, and Portuguese cuisine, and the drink selection includes non-French wines and sake.
Hailing from Melbourne, The Hardware Société brings the best of down under to the Parisian table. The Montmartre restaurant is all about the all-day brunch -- fruit-topped French toast, eggs, bacon, salmon, and other staples make appearances on the menu, which is filled out by all the essential French pastries. The coffee has a definite Australian flare (think cold brew and chai lattes over espresso), but the Paris cafe vibe is alive and well with tiny bistro tables, shiny marble, and tiled floors.
Keep it light and fresh with ceviche from this eatery near rue Montorgueil. When it's too hot to think about cheese and duck, go for a meal of crisp granny smith apple, avocado, and tuna, or octopus served with lemon and red onions. Natural light filters into the spacious dining room, which is arranged with mismatched chairs and tables. They take walk ins for lunch, but you'll need to reserve for dinner. They recently opened a second address in the 10th because the Parisian appetit for Peruvian food has historically been insatiable.
Among the clever speakeasy-inspired venues infiltrating the Paris bar scene, Le Perchoir is accessible only through an unmarked doorway. While the spot is generally recognizable by the ever-present, well-to-do crowd standing somewhat aimlessly by the entrance, the charming lack of advertising maintains its appeal. Once the hidden bouncer grants you entrance, you step directly into an elevator that opens just seconds later to reveal arrangements of potted-greenery, plush seating, and most importantly, panoramic views of the city below (yes, that includes the Eiffel Tower). The raved-over rooftop locale, stationed atop Le BHV department store, serves a smattering of small plates -- think ham and cornichons -- but the food is merely an accompaniment to the craft cocktails and the seemingly infinite supply of chilled rosè.
A hotspot all year round, this covered market is especially lively in the summer when the outdoor seating situation becomes less daunting. More of a food hall than a market, Marché des Enfants Rouges houses stalls selling everything from couscous to bento boxes, Caribbean dishes to Lebanese sandwiches. The only problem is braving the oftentimes lengthy lines, but it’s worth it for some of the most diverse dining you’ll find in one spot in Paris.
Mull over the playful wine list for hours if you want, but the best bet is to let the servers guide you. After a bottle or two, move on to food, as the small plates change with the seasons… but the cheese plate is always a good idea. Grab a seat on the terrace early in the evening. before the crowds start to fight over free space, and smile smugly as you and your party decide on yet another bottle of wine.
There’s something cool and calming about this industrial-chic restaurant that beckons on a hot summery day. There’s no terrace, but it’s better to be inside, focused on the scrumptious food. A la carte meals are fine and all, but if you want to go big, try the tasting menu at dinner -- just sit back and let the food come to you. Daily offerings keep things exciting, but staples include half plates of fresh ceviche and sesame grilled Portobello mushrooms.
Not all worthwhile places are new kids on the block. Some, like La Closerie de Lilas, have been around for their share of Parisian summers: this joint is famous for being a favorite haunt of Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald. The Left Bank institution has the perfect terrace for intimate dining, so go for the giant platter of seafood, which comes studded with crabs and shellfish, to really enjoy this historic -- but often overlooked -- Parisian establishment.
This is wrong… so wrong. But screw it: American fast food chain Five Guys is in Paris, and the French are excited. A wave of Parisian burger joints tried to mimic the kinds of burgers found in the US over the past few years, but to no avail (barring the Camion Qui Fume). Five Guys at the Bercy Village this July is destined to attract more than just expats who miss their Shake Shacks and In-N-Outs.
The 13th arrondissement has no shortage of Vietnamese food, but if you are looking for steamy Pho soups that douse noodles, beef, chicken, and pork with savory broth brightened by notes of fresh mint and basil, add Pho Banh Cuon 14 to your list. Whether you are dining in at one of the chocolate wood tables or taking out and avoiding Pho 14’s long wait, be sure to supplement your Pho with steamed dumplings and crunchy pork spring rolls that will glisten with grease on your plate.
Le Primerose’s presence on its 15th arrondissement corner is a stately one; white and auburn tiles line the exterior walls in geometric mosaic designs topped by a crisp white awning emblazoned with the brasserie’s name in sturdy typeface. Serving French brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes, Le Primerose is known for its Foie Gras Maison, a plate of deliciously smooth terrine with freshly ground salt and pepper. Le Primerose has both indoor and outdoor seating and is a notable people-watching destination.
Nanashi Bento serves up simple organic fare with an Asian twist on a limited menu comprised of starters like Hiyayako Avocat, with cold tofu, avocado cream, and yuzu, Croquettes Sukiyahi, with potatoes, beef, and sweet and sour leeks, and miso soup, as well as main dishes like veggie soba, with noodles, seedlings, shitake mushrooms, tofu, and carrots, and the bento box of the day. The small dining room is narrow and austere, with white tile counters, deep green walls, and lots of light pouring in through the expansive window onto the crates of fresh fruits and veggies on display. You’ll wind up dining at Nanashi time and time again because let’s face it: you’ll never be capable of making healthy food taste this good on your own.
Nestled in the quaint Passage des Panoramas, Terroir and Burger quietly offers an extensive variety of bistro items on a menu that is divided into starters, mains, burgers, tartares, and desserts. While we encourage you to order as many oeufs mayonnaise and charcuterie plates as you can fit in your grumbling stomach, it is absolutely essential that you order a burger here, for the thick and juicy slabs of meat are what make T&B one of the best hamburger joints in the city. Progressive in many respects, T&B is committed to sourcing its cheese, meat, and bread locally, but its walls are papered with decades-old newspaper clips and magazine covers, keeping the restaurant frozen in another era.
The Terminus Nord is a colossal brasserie perched across from the Gare du Nord, distinct for its illustrious history, dazzling décor, and seafood-centric menu. Once you enter, you’ll be met with a dizzying, awe-inspiring combination of art deco and art nouveau elements dating back to the early 1900s, from soaring ceilings, glittering crystal chandeliers, and fresco paintings, to mahogany leather banquettes and mirrored walls. The menu is divided into “Oysters & Seafood,” “Starters,” “Meals,” and “Desserts,” with highlights such as crisp, hearty, creamy, or meaty oysters on the half-shell, the Royal Platter -- with crab, lobster, langoustines, prawns, and oysters -- and calf sweetbread and kidney, made with morels and greens.
Porte Saint-Denis’ Bonhomie, translated to a feeling of friendliness among a group of people, encourages the type of conviviality inspired by travel. The restaurant’s menu transports guests to the Mediterranean, with small plates like charred octopus with potatoes and sprouts, and Culoiseau Chicken Supreme, topped with chestnuts and wild herbs. The beverage program has an air of playfulness, with handcrafted cocktails like the Nana with gin, mint, lemon, and Fernet-Branca. The open dining room has stained wood, blue-distressed leather, and hand-blown glass light fixtures, conveying a lived-in, cozy atmosphere.
The Latin Quarter’s Café Le Papillon is a mint green-colored corner gastropub that specializes in French bistro dishes, like Gazpacho Andalouse served with an aubergine and basil sauce and beef tartare prepared raw or pan-fried, on a menu divided into starters, main courses, salads, and desserts. Pair the Papillon salad, which is made with salmon, tandoori-style large prawns, roasted eggplant, pineapple and tomato, with crispy lamb shank, and top off your rib-sticking meal with an upside-down apple tart served with sesame caramel sauce. Dishes are prepared meticulously, delivered to you at your chestnut wood two-top table with artful presentation.