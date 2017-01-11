The South Philadelphia Aldi Is My Version of Heaven

It isn’t about the cheap blueberries. Or the half-price avocados. Or the shelves upon shelves of knockoff cereal.

Or maybe it is a little bit -- I get down with a bowl of Marshmallows & Stars every once in awhile, sue me -- but there has to be more. I’ve never been much of a bargain hunter, and even though I would sooner eat my phone than meet you at Center City Sips these days, I refuse to believe that my 30s have become this sad, this quickly.

And yet, the fact remains: my Saturday morning trip to Aldi easily makes the weekend highlight reel.

Don't know Aldi yet? It’s understandable. Despite arriving stateside decades ago and successfully infiltrating the Philadelphia area, the German discount grocer maintains a strategically low profile to keep prices as cutthroat possible. No advertising, no Instagram-worthy produce section, no cheese samples, no way. Although operated by the good people behind Trader Joe’s, the zero-frills chain is decidedly less perky. (Which, to be fair, isn’t all that difficult. TJ’s employees: blink those starry, glazed-over eyes twice if you forget how to lower the corners of your mouth.)