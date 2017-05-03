The 16 Best Brunches in Philly

related The 5 Best New Brunch Foods in Philly

Talula’s Garden Washington Square West This farm-to-table spot has a brunch menu extensive enough to compete with most lengthy dinner menus, and all can be ordered with a side of grits and caramel sea salt butter. Start off with a deviled egg assortment or hot ricotta donut before agonizing between the pork belly Benedict biscuit or fried chicken and waffles. Afterward, score an energizing buzz when you try the coffee cocktail which includes La Colombe rum, iced espresso, coffee liqueur, vanilla, and cream.

Miles Table South St Head to Miles Table for fresh brunch staples and a few wild-card dishes. You can score a decent bagel, like the Nova (smoked salmon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion) with a side of red pepper home fries. If you’re up for a boozy brunch, it’s BYO -- but you can buy orange juice there for mixing.

Honey’s Sit 'n Eat Graduate Hospital, Northern Liberties Another BYO spot, it’s breakfast all day (if that’s what you’re into) at Honey’s, and you can stretch your buck pretty far here, especially if you come in for the $4.95 weekday breakfast. Come any other time of day, though, for savory, highly customizable breakfast sandwiches, or, for the ambitious among us, the breakfast bomb: a buttermilk pancake stuffed with scrambled eggs.

Sabrina’s Cafe Multiple locations Hitting Sabrina’s for brunch inevitably results in a wait at any of the spot’s four locations (University City, Italian Market, Art Museum, Main Line), but with good reason. Aside from the inventive specials (with names like "French Toast Wars Special" and "My 600lb Special breakfast), there’s always the essential stuffed French toast.

High Street on Market Old City The weekend breakfast menu at High Street on Market lasts through 3:30pm, so you have plenty of time to get your life together and nosh on stacked breakfast sandwiches and classic dishes. You may also want to try the golden toddy from the “eye opener” menu, for a bourbon and honey wake up.

Harp & Crown Rittenhouse Harp & Crown is a strong choice at any time of day, but the brunch deal is the true star: score an all-you-can-eat selection of egg dishes, pastries, cheeses, and anything else vaguely related to “breakfast food” at the wrap-around bar for $28, and add an extra $15 if you want five breakfast cocktails to go along with it. On top of the food selection, Harp & Crown is also filled with myriad seating options, from a light-filled sunroom to buffet booths to communal tables.

Mission Taqueria Rittenhouse Much like pizza bagels, you can eat tacos any time -- so why not start your weekend with a taco brunch? Mission Taqueria is designed to accommodate large groups, and with no fewer than five huevos dishes and a half-dozen types of tacos (like fried mahi-mahi and grilled mushroom), you’re bound to find something for everyone. If you’re with a group, you can also opt for the five-for-$14 salsa deal, letting you sample everything from verde crudo to coconut-hazelnut.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Rittenhouse Live the good life (at least during brunch hours) in the swanky digs at Ruth’s Chris. The steakhouse-style brunch spot in Philly is only one of four nationwide locations rolling out this menu, so take pride in being one of the coveted few that can try New Orleans-inspired dishes like lobster ratatouille-stuffed omelet, cajun tenderloin eggs Benedict, and Creole biscuits and gravy.

Lucky’s Last Chance Manayunk, Queen Village Lucky’s helps you out by sorting the menu into breakfast-y brunch stuff and lunch-ier brunch stuff, including fried chicken egg sandwiches, French toast burgers, and all the tater tots coated in Main Street sauce you can eat. If you’re in the mood for some brunch drinks (and really, who isn't?), Lucky’s also offers the much-coveted beermosa (and regular mimosas too, of course).

SuGa Rittenhouse To break the monotony of typical brunch places, look no further than SuGa’s new dim sum brunch service, where you can choose from soups, dumplings, salads, potstickers, fried rice, and tons of other great options. The bacon fried rice with fried egg, roasted pork, and chili pepper is understandably eye-catching, while the dumpling sampler (including chicken, lamb, pork, etc) is the perfect starter for two people.

Silk City Spring Garden With a kitschy, indoor diner vibe and a relaxed outdoor seating area, Silk City is great for lazy mornings when your deepest desire is something savory like pork belly hash, baked mac & cheese, or a shrimp burger. The best part: Brunch is served every day of the week, so even if you typically work through the weekends, you still can enjoy the merits of fried chicken on your day off.

Day by Day Rittenhouse Brunch specials at this long-running brunch and lunch eatery change every week, but you can always count on a long list of classic breakfast dishes (like eggs florentine or buttermilk pancakes) and signature meals (like the black bread BLT or potato pancake Benedict). Specials often introduce more niche tastes, like a crab, asparagus, and Gruyère scrambler, the peanut butter and banana-stuffed French toast, or a Korean flank steak rice bowl with kimchi.

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons Fishtown The centerpiece of Wm. Mulherin’s Sons’ menu is the wood-fired grill, and that doesn’t change just because it’s brunch time. Choose from among a few breakfast pizzas, like mushroom truffle burrata or speck and egg, or opt for the fried egg pasta with Parmesan and pancetta. If you’re really trying to win at brunch, though, there’s always the table steak & eggs option, which includes a 24oz porterhouse with a dozen eggs. Yes, a dozen.

The Little Lion Old City For elevated Southern comfort food, The Little Lion offers shareable brunch plates like BBQ chicken thighs, smoked salmon, and cheese plates. Try the Lion Burger for the essential breakfast burger, or go for the short rib hash slathered in IPA cheese sauce. The airy digs, housed in a renovated bank, instantly make your brunch an upscale affair.

Root Restaurant Fishtown If a top-notch bartending staff and dinner menu weren’t enough, Root’s brunch options bring unexpected nuance to traditional plates, offering a balanced mix of sweet and savory items including lemon ricotta pancakes and squash toast with pomegranate. For a different kind of breakfast cocktail, the Mrs. Root mingles faber and lemonade with kombucha.

White Dog University City We already love White Dog’s $14 bottomless brunch deal, but the goodness doesn’t stop there. The ultra-decadent, s’mores-stuffed French toast with a chocolate ganache will double as brunch and dessert, but if you’re going for something a little more reasonable you can choose from a variety of cage-free egg dishes and other fresh, farm-to-table innovations.