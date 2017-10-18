The Best Cheesesteak in 14 Philly Neighborhoods

Food & Drink

Abner's
Abner's | Trevor Raab/Thrillist

The easiest way to start a fruitless debate in Philadelphia is to bring up cheesesteaks (the second easiest: Lorenzo’s or Pica’s). We love to argue almost as much as we love to eat disproportionate amounts of food, and you’re bound to come across a half-dozen Philadelphians who insist their neighborhood’s cheesesteak joint is the city’s best, so we've gotten categorical with it. Take a look at the top cheesesteak shops in these 14 Philly neighborhoods and see if yours made the cut -- or if you need to, fire up your keyboards with whiz-fueled feedback.

jim steaks
Flickr/Joey Rozier (edited)

West Philly

Jim's Steaks

This long-running cheesesteak joint has locations across the city, with the most tourists flocking to its South Street location, but the West Philly store is not to be overlooked. Not only does it deliver the signature and celebrated taste, but it does so in an area vastly lacking in the specialty.

Fairmount/North Broad

Jimmy G’s Steaks

The spot just joined the ranks of Philly cheesesteaks when it opened relatively recently in 2013. It didn’t take much time before everyone came to adore Jimmy G’s self-proclaimed best fries in Philly, which pair quite perfectly with a cheesesteak and your choice of chicken, roast beef, and roast pork.

Abner's cheesesteaks Philly
Trevor Raab/Thrillist

University City

Abner’s Cheesesteaks

A go-to for all the Penn and Drexel kids, Abner’s is generous with its portions and flexible with its hours -- in other words, it stays open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. What else could you ask for in a U-City cheesesteak?

Old City

Sonny’s Famous Steaks

Often overlooked in the battle for cheesesteak supremacy, Sonny’s is a great option if you find yourself hungry at 2am in Old City (or any time of the day, really, though it helps that 2am is an option here). You might also be tempted with its burgers, but be warned -- they take 20 minutes to make, and that’s basically an eternity at 2am (or any time of day).

ishkabibble's
Flickr/Joey Rozier (edited)

Queen Village

Ishkabibble’s

Skip the lines of the South Street Jim’s and head into Ishkabibble’s for the best steak on South Street. Our favorite is the original location, where you can order a steak and Gremlin (half lemonade, half grape soda) directly from the street.

Kensington

One Pound Cheese Steak

If you're wondering what sets this place apart, wonder no more: Here, you can get a 2-foot cheesesteak for $11. That’s 24 inches of sandwich for the price it costs to ride the El a few times, so based purely off value alone, it’s worth a visit. It's also open till 2am during the week, and 4am on weekends, which only sweetens the deal.

Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop in Fishtown
Trevor Raab/Thrillist

Fishtown

Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop

A sloppy trip here after a night at Frankford Hall or Garage is all too necessary, though you don’t have to be blurry-eyed to enjoy these seared-to-order delicacies. Plus, soda and shakes as sides aren’t too shabby either. Don’t forget to also checkout Joe’s northeast location that started it all back in 1949, when the shop had a far less politically correct name.

john's roast pork
Flickr/stu-_spivack (edited)

South Philly

John’s Roast Pork

The competition in the southeast region of Philly is a no-brainer once you try John’s Roast Pork, though you'll need to stop by the ATM first for this cash-only spot, and don't be late: John’s tends to close by the late afternoon. The true golden meal here is the roast pork sandwich, but don’t let the name make you overlook the cheesesteak here, either.

North Philly

Max’s Cheese Steak

Max’s not only had a cameo in Creed, and was the official cheesesteak choice of Roots MC Black Thought, but half of its business is also the full bar it shares a building with: Eagle Bar. Giant cheesesteaks, plus daiquiris? Sounds like a good decision to us. Just remember, a “full” size here is a little bigger than you may be used to -- as in, a whopping 20 inches. It makes for good leftovers if you can’t finish it in one sitting.

Steve's Prince of steaks
Trevor Raab/Thrillist

Rittenhouse

Steve’s Prince of Steaks

This is just one of several Steve’s locations throughout the city, which includes two in the northeast and one in Langhorne, but if you’re working downtown and could go for a lunchtime food coma, get in line. It’s well-loved for its extra-soft rolls and sliced (not chopped) steak -- just beware of the messy experience said soft bread can yield.

Bella Vista

George’s Sandwich Shop

Sure, you could walk a few blocks over to Pat’s or Geno’s, but why on earth would you do that? Are you drawn to the neon glow of tourist traps? There’s no point in picking up a vastly overrated sandwich -- though, for the record, Pats > Geno’s -- when you can settle in at this under-the-radar gem instead.

SQ Philip's Steaks
Trevor Raab/Thrillist

West Passyunk

Philip’s Steaks

Slightly off the beaten path, Philip’s is a great option for before/after any event at the stadiums. If you’re not heading that way, Philip’s is also worth a trip into South Philly to try the signature Old Fashioned -- a regular steak with grilled tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, and provolone.

Pennsport

Gooey Looie’s Deli

Cheesesteak sandwiches at Gooey Looie’s are packed to the brim, so if you’re a sucker for every single topping (or just can’t make up your mind), this is your place. If you can make it through this tasty beast of a bursting cheesesteak, reward yourself with a few Tums afterward.

Dalessandro's in Roxborough
Trevor Raab/Thrillist

Roxborough

Dalessandro’s

It would be blasphemy not to mention Dalessandro’s on a list of Philly’s best cheesesteaks. It has all the key components: chewy bread, perfectly grilled onions, heaping amounts of steak, and whiz (if you are of the persuasion that whiz is edible).

Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philadelphia. Follower her on Twitter and Instagram @MarielleMondon.

