Your Favorite Philly Chefs Are Teaching Cooking Classes, so You Can Learn to Cook Like a Pro

Philadelphia is home to some food and drink powerhouses -- you don’t become one of the country’s greatest food markets and longest-running restaurants otherwise. What if you could recreate some of those culinary masterpieces at home? You might not become the next Jose Garces, but you can get an expert grasp on at least a handful of dishes thanks to the city’s collection of cooking classes taught by local food legends themselves. Whether you want to take in wisdom from the chef at your favorite restaurant or are looking to create your version of an Italian family-style feast, you’ll find it in one of these classes.