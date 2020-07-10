Food & Drink Cool Down With These Philly Ice Cream Shops This is exactly the sweet treat you need right now.

Summer is here, though not quite in the way we expected, and it’s time to soak up all the staples of summertime in Philly that we can -- while keeping our distance (and our masks on), of course. Rest assured there are still plenty of ways to feel that ice cream cone melting all over your hands as you enjoy it outside, as well as ways to get locally made ice cream without ever having to leave the confines of your home. Take a look at our picks for the best ice cream shops in Philly -- many of which feature that other Philly summer staple, water ice.

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack Midtown Village

New for the summer in the Jamonera space is Salty’s, a little midtown culinary escape that will make you feel like you’re on vacation -- even if you’re staying clear of the shore this summer. After a lobster roll or two, try a margarita ice pop or the day’s selection of ice cream. The space will stay open at least until September, with pick-up, delivery, and outdoor seating (with reservations) available.

How to order: Order online for pickup, Caviar for delivery, or make a reservation for dine-in

Franklin Ice Cream Bar Old City

Artisanal ice cream scoops, bars, and toppings jars are all up for delivery and takeout at the Franklin Ice Cream Bar, along with a few vegan options to please everyone. You just can’t go wrong with sea salt caramel in a cup with a sugar cone on top. Ice cream is available for delivery and pickup.

How to order: Order for pickup online, Caviar or Grubhub for delivery

Somerset Splits Port Richmond

Head to Somerset Splits (with a mask on) any day to order at the ice cream shop’s window for takeaway. Ice cream, shakes, floats, sundaes, and, of course, splits are all up for grabs, and be ready to pay via Venmo or Apple Pay. Check out the shop’s gram for more on ordering details and drool-worthy optics.

How to order: Takeout window

Custard & Cakes Creamery Roxborough

Usually lines around the block gather here by spring, but in the COVID-19 world, C&C is still available -- with call-ahead only. The currently limited menu still features your favorite hand-dipped flavors, yogurts, soft service, and water ice, plus tons of toppings and six-pack sandwich options. C&C the ultimate in comfort food ice cream.

How to order: Call 215-487-1920

La Guerrerense Italian Market

La Guerrerense is modeled after a traditional Mexican ice cream shop, using recipes common in Guerrero, Mexico, where the owners are originally from. You can expect heavy cream and more than 60 flavors, including piña colada, tamarind, and cheese, also available as aguas frescas and horchata. Stop by (with a mask) for carry-out dining or get it delivered.

How to order: Order through Grubhub

Weckerly’s Ice Cream Fishtown

Too-good ice cream sandwiches, creative scoops, pints, and pops are all available for pick-up and delivery. In light of COVID-19, Weckerly’s has started rolling out a weekly delivery special with Joy Box -- gift yourself or someone you love a goody box of ice cream, artisanal cheese, coffee, beer, and other essential non-essential items. Sign us up.

How to order: Order pickup online, delivery through Joy Box

Arctic Scoop East Passyunk

Arctic Scoop takes inspiration from the ice cream corner vendors of Thailand to mingle classic flavors with less common ingredients and serving techniques -- think coconut bowls and honeycomb egg waffles. The sky is pretty much the limit here. Arctic Scoop is open for pick-up only right now, so call ahead to place your order.

How to order: Call 917-607-0616

Scoop DeVille Midtown Village

Whether you’re wanting a banana split, brownie sundae, or build-your-own chipwich, Scoop DeVille has any ice cream creation you can possibly imagine -- even if you need it dairy-free. The ice cream shop is open for both pickup and delivery, including some DIY kits like the bake-at-home skillet sundae.

How to order: Order pickup or delivery through Caviar

The Igloo Fishtown, Graduate Hospital

For some ice cream alternatives, The Igloo serves high-quality fro-yo, custard, sorbet, espresso shakes, and gelato -- some of which can be served in a churro cone. The shop is offering frozen yogurt to go when you order at the take-out window, but the goods are also available for delivery. Don’t forget to add a scoop of Nutella to your dessert.

How to order: Takeout window, or Grubhub and Uber Eats

Bredenbeck’s Chestnut Hill

The tasty bakery and ice cream parlor is staying open through COVID-19, allowing one customer in the shop at a time (with a mask on), as well as pickup and delivery options. You can still snag some signature flavors like the Phillies Graham Slam and the WHYY, along with plenty of topping and serving options. The shop often sells out so it’s best to call ahead.

How to order: Call 215-247-7374 for pickup, Grubhub for delivery

Bassetts Ice Cream Market East

The Reading Terminal staple and Philly favorite is offering local delivery of pints, scoops, sundae kits, milkshakes, and more, keeping one of the city’s longest-run family businesses going as the pandemic rages on. As Reading Terminal plays with new hours, Bassetts is offering limited store hours in line with Yellow Phase guidelines. Get yourself some classic Birthday Cake or Butter Almond and get cozy for a night in.

How to order: Order pickup and delivery online or through Caviar, goPuff, GrubHub, and Mercato

