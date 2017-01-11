Philly's 9 Best Neighborhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

2. Rittenhouse

The essentials: Barclay Prime, Lacroix Restaurant, Sbraga

It’s no surprise that one of Philly’s most coveted neighborhoods is also home to its most coveted restaurants, and while a good number of the best meals in Rittenhouse will cost you, it’s still possible to get a good meal without going over budget. SliCE Pizza and Spread Bagelry are great for a quick carb fix, and the macarons at Miel Patisserie will not lead you astray. When it comes time for a full-on dinner, save room for steak from spots like Barclay Prime or Butcher and Singer, both of which will provide premier ambiance once inside, or find a spot at one of the outdoor tables at Parc or Rouge and pretend you’re in Paris. The Rittenhouse Hotel houses Lacroix Restaurant, where vast global fare is available a la carte or via tasting menus. The simplistic, fresh Mediterranean menu at Audrey Claire makes it a great BYOB for the neighborhood, and Tequilas has pretty much all the food you would like to eat with tequila. The Dandelion Pub somehow makes British cuisine we crave (looking at you, fish & chips). Twentieth Street is a particularly good place to get a meal, with two Garces restaurants right near each other: the gourmet pub Village Whiskey, and Spanish tapas gem Tinto.