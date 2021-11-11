7 Shops and Bakeries With the Best Pies in Philadelphia
Get ready for the holidays and beyond.
There’s no wrong time of year to eat pie. But it’s hard to argue that fall is perhaps the most pie-focused season. There’s Thanksgiving, of course, which is basically the pie Olympics, and there’s something about the weather turning cool again that makes us want a tall slice of apple pie, possibly with ice cream or even coffee, first thing in the morning. But pies are tough to make, which is why we’re advocating letting the professionals take care of whatever pie needs you may have this year. So here are our favorite places in the city for the flakiest, freshest pies.
Fiore Fine Foods
Every weekend, Fiore Fine Foods offers a rotating selection of pastries, cake, and breakfast sandwiches. Among that selection is usually a very good pie: sometimes individual peach crostatas, sometimes a perfect pumpkin pecan pie, sometimes sweet potato coconut, sometimes another flavor newly dreamed up by the team. No matter what they’re offering, it’s sure to be just a little more special than anything you could ever whip up. They also have a Thanksgiving menu available for preorder through their website, which includes the option to buy whole pies to grace your table.
Fitz and Starts
This Queen Village bakery and restaurant always has at least one pie available, either by the slice with a dollop of whipped cream at dinner or in the daytime bakery. Blueberry is a late-summer favorite, but the autumn brings a bigger selection: Heirloom pumpkin, maple and pecan, purple sweet potato, and apple are all favorites. As a bonus, they’re always beautifully decorated in a rustic style.
New June
Noelle Blizzard began turning out gorgeous, flower-topped cakes, chocolate matcha cookies, and other seasonal pastries earlier this year. Now, she’s shifted to offering brunch boxes every weekend, full of shortbread, pecan cinnamon mini loaves, cakelettes, and if you’re lucky, a slice of pie. Blizzard also does custom orders and is offering holiday pies this year as well: So you can choose from spiced pumpkin, chocolate coconut pecan, apple cranberry crumble, cranberry curd, and blood orange curd and order online.
Stargazy
If you’ve never been to Stargazy, what are you waiting for? Sam Jacobson’s British-style pie shop will realign your sweet pie obsession to include his incredibly flaky, deeply savory pies stuffed with lamb, beef, or vegetables. You can grab them to go from the shop, or get them par-baked in a large format to serve your friends and family at home.
Pie Bird Farm
Jennifer Brodsky and Eric Theesefeld are in the process of transforming a more than 150-year-old farm into an event space and working farm, but the main event right now is a wide variety of pies made year-round from seasonal produce. You can sample to duo’s creations by pre-ordering online and heading out to the space for pick up or tracking them down at the Doylestown or Juniper Hill Farmers Market. For Thanksgiving this year, they’re taking pie consumption to the next level with a complete pie dinner, which includes a turkey dinner pie made with turkey, gravy, and mashed potatoes all in one pie plate.
Crust Vegan Bakery
It is exceedingly difficult to make a great pie without butter, which makes all the pie that Crust Vegan Bakery churns out that much more exciting. You’d have no idea that these creations lack butter or eggs, and the shop has even found a way to make vegan options as well. This year for Thanksgiving, the shop is offering apple, pumpkin, pecan, and sweet potato pies, but they take special orders year-round.
The Bakeshop on 20th
With local ingredients top of mind, The Bake Shop on Twentieth always seasonal pies on hand ready to be sold whole or by the slice. The ever-rotating selection includes apple caramel crumb, peach-almond, and cherry, and orders can be taken to go or enjoyed at the bakery. If you decide to stay awhile, there’s coffee from La Colombe and Philly Fair Trade as well.