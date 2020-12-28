Slurp Some of Philly’s Best Ramen This Winter

There’s nothing like facing a winter wind tunnel and warming yourself up with a simmering bowl of ramen. Though COVID-19 keeps us indoors much more these days, the need for warmth never fades and neither does the need for ramen. Philly is home to an eclectic mix of hip, authentic, and affordable ramen destinations that experiment with different types of broth and flavor techniques, offering no shortage of options throughout the city. Warm up with some of our picks for the best ramen in town, all of which are very much deliverable.