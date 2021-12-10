Where to Find Philly’s Best Ramen This Winter

Looking for the best ramen in Philly? Whether it’s Taiwanese-style, spicy tonkotsu, or of the vegetarian variety, you’ll find it here.

By Marielle Mondon

Published on 12/10/2021 at 5:21 PM

Perfect for days fraught with rain, wind, snow, and any other kind of bad weather that may lie ahead, ramen is the warm bowl that never fails to cheer us up—and there are plenty of places to find it in Philly. Philadelphia is home to an eclectic mix of hip and authentic ramen destinations, from high-end Iron Chef creations to experiments with different types of broth and flavor techniques. Take a look at our picks for the best ramen spots in the city so your next cure to a blustering winter day is never too far away.

Morimoto

Washington Square
$$$$

Morimoto’s appearance on this list should come as no surprise—it is one of Philly’s best Japanese restaurants, after all. As with many dishes here created by Masaharu Morimoto, the ramen and udon blend traditional Japanese and Western techniques. In this case, the end result is the Iron Chef’s take on chicken noodle soup.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Available for Reservations
Da-Wa: Joseph’s Sushi and Ramen

Fishtown
$$$$

For a delicious array of sushi, poke, and of course, ramen, Dawa is your go-to spot in Fishtown. Although the sushi menu at this restaurant tends to get more buzz, the ramen menu is equally satisfying, with soyu, cha shu, and vegetarian ramen, each made lovingly with seasonal ingredients.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Hajimaru Ramen

Fishtown

For picture-perfect Hakata-style ramen, look no further than the menu at Hajimaru, a cozy Fishtown spot that just begs for a rainy day and steaming hot ramen. Make it a meal with a side of fried octopus balls or shrimp wontons.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Cheu Noodle Bar Fishtown

Fishtown
$$$$

Cheu Noodle Bar’s mix of always-perfect noodles and irreverent, casual ambiance make it a Fishtown favorite. The restaurant welcomes innovation when it comes to ramen, so you’ll see dishes like chili garlic pork belly with steamed buns alongside creative bowls like the brisket ramen, complete with matzah ball, kimchi, and red chili broth.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Available for Reservations
@Ramen

Manayunk
$$$$

Go for the triple truffle mushroom when you want warm comforts with an extra kick of fancy-feeling flavor. @Ramen offers a simplified menu of four ramen styles to which you can add extra broth, noodles, or spice. If you want something that will fill you up even more, be sure to tack on the beloved boiled pork dumplings or pork belly bao buns.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Terakawa Ramen

Multiple locations
$$$$

Terakawa takes its recipes from the historic Kumamoto area of Japan. As such, you can expect the broth to be simmered for a full two days, offering an extra rich flavor that’s hard to come by in typical ramen. Noodles are handmade and come straight or wavy, depending on the dish.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Neighborhood Ramen

Headhouse Square
$$$$

Neighborhood Ramen in an artsy spot that loves surprising flavors, slept-on ingredients, and limited supply weekly specials that are usually worth rushing for. They’re also big on experimenting with vegetarian options for a lot of popular dishes, so there’s something for everyone.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Nom Nom Ramen

Rittenhouse
$$$$

Nom Nom is aptly named to fit its offerings of authentic Hakata-style ramen bowls, usually consisting of 36-hour tonkotsu broth and pork belly, as well as mushrooms, bamboo, kelp, pickled ginger, or whatever else you’re looking to savor. For non-noodle lovers in your life, you can also opt for rice bowls or load up on bao buns, which come with a tempura eggplant option.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Ramen Bar

University City
$$$$

Ramen Bar offers an elevated alternative for the usual noodles college kids may often gravitate toward. In addition to traditional bowls of Hakata-style tonkotsu and a dozen other varieties, the spot offers a massive menu of sushi, sashimi, and entrees.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Tomo

Old City
$$$$

Tomo Sushi is run by two chefs—one a master of sushi, the other of ramen. The result is a lengthy list of modern Japanese fare that is plentiful with vegan options, including three vegan ramen choices, such as the udon with soy-based broth, thick noodles, seaweed, inari, shiitake, scallion, and naruto.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Available for Reservations
Yamitsuki

Chinatown
$$$$

In addition to the more common pork-based ramen options, Yamitsuhi offers vegan options and a rich chicken ramen with a super flavorful clear broth. Other specialties at Yamitsuki include sushi, saki, and freshly brewed creative green teas. Go for the Spicy Ramen for a garlicky chicken broth that gives an extra kick.

Available for Delivery/Takeout
Order Directly
Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philadelphia. Follow her @MarielleMondon on Twitter and Instagram.