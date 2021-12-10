Where to Find Philly’s Best Ramen This Winter
Looking for the best ramen in Philly? Whether it’s Taiwanese-style, spicy tonkotsu, or of the vegetarian variety, you’ll find it here.
Perfect for days fraught with rain, wind, snow, and any other kind of bad weather that may lie ahead, ramen is the warm bowl that never fails to cheer us up—and there are plenty of places to find it in Philly. Philadelphia is home to an eclectic mix of hip and authentic ramen destinations, from high-end Iron Chef creations to experiments with different types of broth and flavor techniques. Take a look at our picks for the best ramen spots in the city so your next cure to a blustering winter day is never too far away.
Morimoto
Morimoto’s appearance on this list should come as no surprise—it is one of Philly’s best Japanese restaurants, after all. As with many dishes here created by Masaharu Morimoto, the ramen and udon blend traditional Japanese and Western techniques. In this case, the end result is the Iron Chef’s take on chicken noodle soup.
Da-Wa: Joseph’s Sushi and Ramen
For a delicious array of sushi, poke, and of course, ramen, Dawa is your go-to spot in Fishtown. Although the sushi menu at this restaurant tends to get more buzz, the ramen menu is equally satisfying, with soyu, cha shu, and vegetarian ramen, each made lovingly with seasonal ingredients.
Hajimaru Ramen
For picture-perfect Hakata-style ramen, look no further than the menu at Hajimaru, a cozy Fishtown spot that just begs for a rainy day and steaming hot ramen. Make it a meal with a side of fried octopus balls or shrimp wontons.
Cheu Noodle Bar Fishtown
Cheu Noodle Bar’s mix of always-perfect noodles and irreverent, casual ambiance make it a Fishtown favorite. The restaurant welcomes innovation when it comes to ramen, so you’ll see dishes like chili garlic pork belly with steamed buns alongside creative bowls like the brisket ramen, complete with matzah ball, kimchi, and red chili broth.
@Ramen
Go for the triple truffle mushroom when you want warm comforts with an extra kick of fancy-feeling flavor. @Ramen offers a simplified menu of four ramen styles to which you can add extra broth, noodles, or spice. If you want something that will fill you up even more, be sure to tack on the beloved boiled pork dumplings or pork belly bao buns.
Terakawa Ramen
Terakawa takes its recipes from the historic Kumamoto area of Japan. As such, you can expect the broth to be simmered for a full two days, offering an extra rich flavor that’s hard to come by in typical ramen. Noodles are handmade and come straight or wavy, depending on the dish.
Neighborhood Ramen
Neighborhood Ramen in an artsy spot that loves surprising flavors, slept-on ingredients, and limited supply weekly specials that are usually worth rushing for. They’re also big on experimenting with vegetarian options for a lot of popular dishes, so there’s something for everyone.
Nom Nom Ramen
Nom Nom is aptly named to fit its offerings of authentic Hakata-style ramen bowls, usually consisting of 36-hour tonkotsu broth and pork belly, as well as mushrooms, bamboo, kelp, pickled ginger, or whatever else you’re looking to savor. For non-noodle lovers in your life, you can also opt for rice bowls or load up on bao buns, which come with a tempura eggplant option.
Ramen Bar
Ramen Bar offers an elevated alternative for the usual noodles college kids may often gravitate toward. In addition to traditional bowls of Hakata-style tonkotsu and a dozen other varieties, the spot offers a massive menu of sushi, sashimi, and entrees.
Tomo
Tomo Sushi is run by two chefs—one a master of sushi, the other of ramen. The result is a lengthy list of modern Japanese fare that is plentiful with vegan options, including three vegan ramen choices, such as the udon with soy-based broth, thick noodles, seaweed, inari, shiitake, scallion, and naruto.
Yamitsuki
In addition to the more common pork-based ramen options, Yamitsuhi offers vegan options and a rich chicken ramen with a super flavorful clear broth. Other specialties at Yamitsuki include sushi, saki, and freshly brewed creative green teas. Go for the Spicy Ramen for a garlicky chicken broth that gives an extra kick.