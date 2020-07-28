Food & Drink Order Fresh Seafood From These Philly Restaurants It’s the summer of the seafood pop-up.

While the outside world may not know it, Philadelphia loves its seafood just as much as our East Coast cities to the north and south, even if we don’t exactly have a signature seafood dish to boast. From dynasty seafood establishments to ritzy restaurant-event spaces to casual dive bars with a seafood focus, there’s something for what you’re looking for -- plus a couple summer pop-ups for good measure. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shifting how the city runs, we rounded up our favorite seafood spots that are still available for takeout, delivery, and/or outdoor dining -- just make sure to mask up and keep your distance if you decide to dine out!

Oyster House Rittenhouse

Some of the best crab cakes in the city reside at Oyster House, the long-running family-owned restaurant from Sam Mink that’s big on all things East Coast-style seafood. Pretend you’re sailing at the Cape or island hopping off the coast of Maine as you indulge on Oyster House’s take-out Clambake kit, complete with lobster, mussels, clams, and a ton of sides to make it all come together. You can also order off the fuller menu for takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.

How to order: Order takeout online or delivery on Caviar. Outdoor dining is first come first served. Little Fish BYOB Bella Vista

Little Fish is offering takeout and outdoor purchasing during the pandemic, with a walk-up outdoor Raw Bar open Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors can either enjoy the goods at a sidewalk table outside or take them home to enjoy, including snapper ceviche, shrimp cocktail, scallop toast, grilled octopus, and more. Expect the menu to change often as the small restaurant, in normal times, typically updates the menu frequently so they can keep using ultra-fresh ingredients.

How to order: Walk-up. Check Instagram for ordering updates.

Estia Restaurant Avenue of the Arts

The upscale Center City favorite is now offering takeout and some outdoor dining as the pandemic rages on. All the high-end favorites, from lobster linguini to African prawns, is available for reserved outdoor dining, but you can also recreate the magic from the safety of your home with a near-identical menu available for take-out. You can also enjoy Estia’s notable wine list with selections available for curb-side pickup with some family-style dinner helpings.

How to order: Order takeout or make a reservation online. Salty’s Midtown Village

In the space typically housed by Jamonera, Salty’s is popping up for lobster rolls, steamers, and ice cream this summer, to be enjoyed from the expanded outdoor dining area or for carry-out. Stuffed clams, crispy calamari, and some “shore hoagies” like a blackened salmon on Sarcone’s seeded are all on the menu, plus some bigger entrees including pan-seared crab cakes and fried cod. It’s perfectly casual seafood that makes you feel down the shore in the middle of Center City.

How to order: Make an outdoor dining reservation or order takeout online. Delivery through Caviar.

Pinefish Washington Square West

Who doesn’t love a seafood-centric brunch? Lobster Benedict and smoked salmon omelets are the way to go for earlier weekend dining, but for dinner you can try alfresco or takeout/delivery of shrimp and crab gazpacho, seafood bucatini, miso black cod, and so many other creatively executed seafood classics that are the perfect mix of comfort and adventure.

How to order: Call 267-519-2850 for reservations, curbside pickup, and delivery. Anastasi Italian Market

A quintessential stop for seafood, cocktails, and a full-on fish market, Anastasi is not to be skipped in your Philly seafood journey. Order or pickup is available for clams casino, grilled oysters, raw bar selections, and signature seafood bruschetta. Anastasi also serves up a fair share of seafood pasta dishes, like lobster fra diavolo, cheese crab ravioli in blush sauce, or -- why not? -- crab mac n’ cheese. Whether you’re just craving a casual seafood snack packed in a hearty seeded roll or you want a premier multi-course feast, Anastasi fits the bill either way.

How to order: Call 215-462-0550 or Caviar for delivery and pickup.

Devon Seafood Grill Rittenhouse

With a coveted spot overlooking Rittenhouse Square Park, Devon is a staple of not only seafood in Philly, but in the general upper-crust dining world. Devon is a true believer in the art of the fresh catch, so trust you will have some of the best-sourced seafood dishes in town. This is even better when paired with steak for a little surf n’ turf action, or you can try the mixed shellfish boil kit at home and feed up to six. No matter your choice, it’s the kind of food that always tastes better outside.

How to order: Call 215-546-5940 for takeout. Reservations aren’t required for outdoor dining. Bonk’s Bar Port Richmond

This crab bar and dive pairs fish & chips, beer mussels, and so much crab -- along with some other seafood tavern fare -- with craft beer in a casual neighborhood setting, because obviously Alaskan snow crabs are better with shoestring fries. There are also a few sandwich options mingling the traditions of Philly’s favorite hoagies with ocean fare.

How to order: Call 215-426-2340 for takeout.

The Shake Seafood Northeast

The Shake is all about recreating New Orleans-style ambiance in Philly and letting you mix and match your favorite dishes (and control the spice level/sauces) when it comes to reasonably priced crawfish, mussels, crab legs, steamed oysters, and more. The family-friendly spot also evens the menu out with cajun-style wings, hush puppies, and other bar snacks.

How to order: Call 215-437-1536 or order online for takeout. The Olde Bar Old City

Jose Garces’ reinvention of the former Bookbinder’s space has been offering a solid seafood legacy in Old City for a few years now, with a current outdoor dining menu featuring a towering display of raw bar selections, seafood rolls, and a few entrees to be complete with suitable sides of tater tots and crab fingers. Equally summery is the to-go cocktail batches you can score to enjoy at home, including the Olde Bar Bloody Mary (extra ingredient: clam juice) or the peachy Fish House Punch.

How to order: Order pick-up or reserve for outdoor dining by calling (215) 253-3777, or order takeout online. Delivery available through Caviar, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.

Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.