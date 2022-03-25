A classic rib eye or filet mignon may not be Philly’s most famous steak (our famous cheesesteaks cover that), but the city’s rich historic buildings house plenty of swanky dining rooms where you’ll find the quintessential steakhouse experience.

In the last few years, the old guard of classic steakhouses has given way to several newer, more modern spots where the kitchens are experimenting with current trends alongside the benchmark dishes. From romantic dining rooms where you can order up a lofty seafood tower to sleek old-school spots with dry-aged steaks and perfect martinis, these are the best steakhouses in Philadelphia.