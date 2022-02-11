The Absolute Best Sushi Restaurants in Philadelphia
From extravagant omakase experiences to creative maki bars.
Philadelphia is home to some serious talent when it comes to the art of sushi. So you can find a whole lot more than your typical salmon-and-cream-cheese Philly Roll (though there are plenty of those if you’re into that).
From multi-course omakase feasts at some of Philadelphia’s best restaurants and fusion rolls in transformative spaces to laidback takeout favorites, there are plenty of sports to explore in the world of local sushi. So here are the best sushi restaurants in Philadelphia to eat at right now.
Royal Sushi & Izakaya
Whether you opt to dine onsite or at home, you’re in for a treat with sushi, ramen, gyoza, and even pan-seared hanger steak. When it comes to sushi rolls, expect to see some familiar favorites (shrimp tempura avocado, spicy crunchy tuna) alongside house specialties like the Bloc Party featuring king salmon, avocado, cucumber, and pickled jalapeño topped with yellowtail, sesame seeds, and chive, or the Guac, featuring tuna and avocado topped with king salmon and finished with wasabi olive oil.
How to book: Walk in
Bleu Sushi
Come ready to comb through a whole lot of unique sushi roll options, like the Main Street roll that skips the rice and offers spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and crispy garlic wrapped with soy paper and topped with torched shrimp. For something a little different, you can also go for the St. Mary roll, which has chicken tempura topped with torched pepper jack cheese and a garlicky pesto sauce glaze.
Dawa Sushi & Ramen Bar
With just 16 seats right near the entrance of the Girard MFL stop on Front Street, Dawa quickly became a coveted foodie spot in Fishtown thanks to fresh ingredients and a whole lot of care. In addition to trying the homemade dumplings and duck bao buns, consider treating yourself to the 22-course omakase special, available by appointment for $125 per person.
How to book: Walk in or call 215-278-7671 to reserve
Double Knot
Go downstairs to the cavernous dinner level of this Michael Schulson restaurant and dig into some of the best sushi in town. For the true experience, try the chef’s tasting menu—$65 gets you 10 courses and mochi—including sushi as well as robatayaki and other seafood. When it comes to the sushi menu, it pays to spring for the $16 big eye tuna roll, featuring a tempura maki wrapped in green soy paper and crowned with big dollops of tuna and avocado.
Fat Salmon Sushi
There’s nothing more coveted at Fat Salmon than a nice, meaty cut of—duh—salmon. The space offers a lowkey loungey vibe while serving up fusion sushi and traditional rolls, plus plenty of sake to pair with each. Rice can be swapped out for brown rice, soy paper, or cucumber wrap for any roll, plus you don’t want to miss the Fat Sundae starter, featuring tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, and scallion drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce, and pineapple cilantro sauce in a martini glass.
How to book: Call 215-928-8881
Fuji Mountain
Fuji Mountain has more than two dozen unique sushi rolls to choose from, whether you feel like springing for the lobster tempura roll with masago and spicy sauce, or a tuna and spice sauce “sandwich” cut into squares fit for tea time. The menu expands far beyond sushi, too, with everything from warm marinated beef bibimbap to premium sashimi platters.
Hiroki
Hiroki serves an omakase menu inspired by chef Hiroki Fujiyama’s hometown of Kyoto, Japan. This means a prix-fixe menu at $155 a pop that includes six courses of meat, sushi, dessert, and small plates. No need to mull over a menu—all you have to do is sit back, relax, and let the goods come to you. If you want to upgrade the experience even further, you can try six sake pairings with your meal for $65 per person.
Morimoto
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s stellar Japanese-meets-Western cuisine is a highlight across the Philly dining scene. If you’re here, prepare to spend a few bucks and go all in—the chef’s combination starts at $50 for a meddling of the best sushi, rolls, and sashimi this place has to offer. You can also pick and choose veggie options including shiitake mushroom or spicy veggie tempura rolls, as well as grade-A takes on classics like spicy salmon and soft shell crab.
Nori Sushi
A takeout staple with no shortage of options, Nori Sushi is a must for elevating your home dinner. Not to be missed is the Surf N Turf roll, which is exactly what it sounds like: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and asparagus topped with delicious seared steak and eel sauce. A lot of the special rolls offer experimental fusion, though you’ll also find tried-and-true veggie and raw classics here, too.
How to book: Walk in
Nunu
From the same folks behind Cheu, Nunu is a happy spot drenched in red lighting that makes for the perfect ambiance to enjoy a maki and sashimi combo. Go for one of the bigger combo platters where you can select the maki, roll, and nigiri and sashimi selection of your choice, like the land and sea roll featuring wagyu beef with crab and cucumber alongside the shrimp tempura maki with curry mayo. If you’re in for more than sushi, there’s noodles, rice, and other goodies, too.
Tuna Bar
Tuna Bar features an ultra-fresh raw bar and menu items big into locally sourced and curated fish. The chic, airy space also features a massive list of wine, cocktails, and saki, so make sure to ask for drink recommendations when you’re putting your meal of sushi, sashimi, and oysters together. The menu blends elevated rolls with classic comforts, all best enjoyed with a side of wasabi fried rice.
Vic Sushi Bar
This Center City hole-in-the-wall is a more affordable way to get high-end sushi and unique roll combinations, especially if you’re ordering in for a stay-at-home sushi feast. Try the 10-piece Princess roll for spicy lump crab meat, white tuna, salmon, tuna, avocado, masago, and pineapple wrapped in soy paper. If you love some spice but lack decision-making skills, you can also try the spicy combo roll with a blend of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail.
How to book: Walk in