The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Philadelphia
It’s not easy being green, but these plant-based spots help.
For the vegans and vegetarians among us, it’s not always easy to dine out. Sure, most restaurants have a vegan or vegetarian option or two on the menu—but if you want to find a place where plant-based dishes aren’t merely an afterthought, look no further.
Philadelphia has a ton of options to satisfy plant-based eaters, from upscale tasting menu restaurants entirely devoted to vegetarian dishes to vegan fast-casual spots for a quick lunch. You don’t have to miss out on local classics either, thanks to veggie-friendly versions of cheesesteaks or soul food, and you can even find solace in the dive-est of dive bars or the hippest of cocktail lounges with vegetarian bites popping up at more and more bars around the city. So whether you’re after a high-brow dinner or want to indulge in comfort food, we have you covered with this list of Philly’s best restaurants for vegans and vegetarians.
Bar Bombón
Bar Bombon makes plant-based Puerto Rican dishes beloved by herbivores and carnivores alike. At this addition to Nicole Marquis’ vegetarian empire, guests can indulge in tacos, nachos, street food, and even vegan queso dip that makes you forget all about the real thing. Round it out with a house margarita for an indulgent feast.
Blackbird Pizzeria
It’s a classic Philly pizza shop with a vegan spin. Plant-based pies, cheesesteaks, and wings round out this casual joint’s menu. With roots dating back to 2010, Blackbird Pizzeria is one of the older all-vegan establishments in the city, and the shop is a leader in dishing out comfort food to the plant-based masses.
Charlie Was A Sinner
This dimly lit spot is the perfect cozy hideaway for hand-crafted cocktails and shareable vegan and vegetarian small plates. And as the second full-service restaurant from Bar Bombon’s Marquis, you know the plant-based dishes are on point. Whether you visit for date night or with a group to try a bit of everything, the zucchini crab cakes, roasted cauliflower steak, and more will truly fill you up.
Goldie
Goldie has reached a cult-level status of adoration in Philly, and you really can’t blame us after sampling the 100% vegan menu of shakes, fries, and falafel. From the same team behind local favorites like Zahav and Laser Wolf, chef Caitlin McMillan serves up falafel in sandwiches, salads, and even just in a bag, plus fries with a variety of dipping sauces and tehina shakes in flavors like banana and Turkish coffee that you simply can’t skip.
HipCityVeg
This quintessential vegan and vegetarian fast-casual shop from the team behind Bar Bombon and Charlie was a sinner is the best spot in town for a fresh lunch or dinner on the go. Salads are the main draw here, but don’t sleep on the crave-worthy chick’n burgers or even the chick’n nuggets, all of which are crunchy and perfectly seasoned to hit the spot.
Martha
This super-welcoming neighborhood bar has it all. And while Martha is not a 100% vegetarian or vegan restaurant, there are plenty of picks for your plant-based friends on the sprawling menu. Alongside draft cocktails, natural wine, and beer, there are gin and tonic olives, blank walnut pate, and spicy cucumbers for snacking, plus a vegan hoagie for when you’re looking for something a bit heartier.
Miss Rachel's Pantry
In a town full of BYOBs, one reigns supreme for our vegan and vegetarian friends. At Miss Rachel’s Pantry, you can curl up in the restaurant’s cozy digs, get comfortable, and enjoy course after course of delicious plant-based dishes. The five-course menu on Fridays and Saturdays includes multiple courses featuring the restaurant’s latest seasonal creations, plus dessert and a selection of non-alcoholic drinks.
Monster Vegan
Big on cocktails, neon lights, and plant-based foods that feel indulgent, Monster Vegan is a comfort food destination. The menu spans cheesesteaks, banh mi sandwiches, mac ‘n cheese, and even bolognese pasta—all scary good, and totally vegan.
The Nile Cafe
Vegan soul food is the name of the game at the Nile Cafe, where you can score plant-based mains like jerk chicken, chicken and gravy, and stew fish, alongside collard greens and cornbread. Save some room for freshly made in-house juices and scoops of vegan ice cream.
Nourish Cafe
Nourish offers Caribbean-style vegan dishes, covering everything from nibbles like “chicken” bites, mac ‘n cheese, and vegan scallops to plant-based takes on fried chicken sandwiches and cheesesteaks. If you really want to stay on track with eating clean, Nourish also offers vegan meal prep and juice cleanses that you can take home.
20th Street Pizza
From the same folks behind Blackbird Pizzeria, 20th Street Pizza is a proven hit. The pizza shop offers naturally leavened pies and crispy square slices that put vegan mozzarella to good use for pies like cashew ricotta white pizza and classic tomato pie.
The Tasty
Take old-school diner charm, subtract the excess bacon grease, and you have The Tasty. This South Philly diner serves baked goods, breakfast classics, and filling sandwiches in a laid-back setting where your vegan and vegetarian options go way beyond what you’d find at a normal diner. From breakfast burritos to a chik’n cheezsteak with a side of waffle fries, you really can’t go wrong.
How to order: Call 267-457-5670 for pickup
Tattooed Mom
One of Philadelphia’s most quintessential dive bars is also one of its most vegan friendly—so go ahead and order that alcohol-fueled plate of cheese fries at 1 am with no dairy-related regrets in the morning. You can also go for fried chik’n sandwiches and tots with “chz” wiz.
Unit Su Vege
Satisfy your Chinese food cravings with this extensive vegetarian (and kosher) restaurant, which offers tons of dumplings, steamed buns, fried rice, noodle dishes, and other specialties—most of which are also vegan.
Vedge
Time and again, Vedge is listed not only as Philadelphia’s best vegan restaurant, but as one of the city’s best overall. Since opening in 2011, they’ve pushed the envelope and exceeded expectations for plant-based cooking, inspiring dozens of other restaurants to do the same. Pay them a visit and discover the wonders of wood-grilled carrots, eggplant braciole, and more innovative plant-based dishes.