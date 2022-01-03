The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Philadelphia

For the vegans and vegetarians among us, it’s not always easy to dine out. Sure, most restaurants have a vegan or vegetarian option or two on the menu—but if you want to find a place where plant-based dishes aren’t merely an afterthought, look no further.

Philadelphia has a ton of options to satisfy plant-based eaters, from upscale tasting menu restaurants entirely devoted to vegetarian dishes to vegan fast-casual spots for a quick lunch. You don’t have to miss out on local classics either, thanks to veggie-friendly versions of cheesesteaks or soul food, and you can even find solace in the dive-est of dive bars or the hippest of cocktail lounges with vegetarian bites popping up at more and more bars around the city. So whether you’re after a high-brow dinner or want to indulge in comfort food, we have you covered with this list of Philly’s best restaurants for vegans and vegetarians.