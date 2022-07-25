Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in Philly

In Philadelphia it’s sometimes easy to forget we have a few calming riverscapes at our disposal, whether you’re hanging out around Penn’s Landing or overlooking the Schuylkill. But there are more concepts along the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers than ever before, and each offers something special—from tried-and-true nightlife destinations and upscale dining to casual seafood eateries. To get your scenic dining fix this summer, take a look at our picks for the best waterfront restaurants in Philadelphia.