8 Must-Try Delivery Dishes from Women-Led Restaurants in Philly

Spaghetti and meatballs from Little Nonna's in Philadelphia. | Photo by Jason Varney Spaghetti and meatballs from Little Nonna's in Philadelphia. | Photo by Jason Varney

Even as COVID-19 mandates ease throughout Philadelphia and restaurants are serving at full capacity, the luxuries of ordering takeout aren’t going anywhere. Two years in, however, it’s safe to say you may have fallen into a delivery rut, so it’s time to step out of your usual routine and try something new. We scouted Grubhub to find the very best Philly dishes, all from restaurants spearheaded by women. From homey comfort food to favorite family recipes to inventive desserts, you can try it all—without even having to put on real pants.

Nonni’s Spaghetti & Meatballs from Little Nonna’s Washington Square West

Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran’s Little Nonna’s has long been a favorite for Italian food in the city, and we bet pasta and tiramisu can taste pretty good from your couch. For the essential Little Nonna’s experience, look no further than the classic comfort food of spaghetti and meatballs, now presented with fontina-stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, basil, and, of course, plenty of parmesan. You would be sorely remiss not to throw in the garlic bread (and roasted garlic butter), too, since you’ll want any bread-related vessel you can find to soak up every last bit of the pasta sauce.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

East Philly Burger from Bridget Foy’s Head House Square

Bridget Foy is the namesake and owner of this Head House Square destination for comfort food, which was originally opened nearly 40 years ago by her parents, John and Bernadette Foy. After a four-year closure due to a devastating fire, Bridget Foy’s has returned to the dining (and delivery) scene with a refreshed menu that offers all the favorite classics, including the East Philly Burger. It features a seven-ounce patty with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and house special sauce. You can also get it on a gluten-free bun and opt for a pile of fries on the side.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Photo courtesy of Ants Pants Cafe

Brekkie Burrito from Ants Pants Cafe Graduate Hospital

Co-owners Nancy Silverman and Liz Wiseman have solidified Ants Pants as a go-to brunch destination with an Australian-influenced menu and a ton of sweet and savory breakfast options. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, the pancakes and French toast will be more than satisfying, but you should also try the savory Brekkie Burrito. It comes bursting with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, poblano pepper, and beef potato hash with a side of sour cream ranch. To sweeten the deal, why not add a slice of French toast to your order? It’s the best of both ends of the brunch spectrum.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Double Chorizo Burger from Bar Bombón Rittenhouse Square

A vegan twist on Latin-American food is the heart of Bar Bombón’s menu, and even the most dedicated of carnivores won’t be able to resist items like Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos, Philly Steak Empanadas, and Spanish Meatballs. For the best of both worlds, satisfy your burger craving while staying meat-free with the Double Chorizo Burger featuring smoked gouda, pickles, caramelized onions, papas fritas, and a mountain of shoestring fries. It also delivers housemade classic margarita mix, in case you’re up for an extra fun (and delicious) night in. This is just one of three plant-focused eateries from Nicole Marquis, who has Charlie was a sinner just a few blocks away and the fast casual local chain HipCityVeg (both also on Grubhub).

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Empanadas from Jezabel’s Cafe Spruce Hill

Jezabel Careaga’s Spruce Hill bakery and cafe is a favorite for Argentine classics with a modern twist. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, you won’t be amiss with Alfajores de Maizena, a shortbread cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche. One of the biggest draws, however, are the empanadas. Always freshly baked and delicately folded, each is powerfully flavored yet beautifully uncomplicated. If you can’t decide what kind to get (and why should you have to?), order the Dozen Empanadas, which offers any three kinds of empanadas with a side of chimichurri.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Advertisement Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

When the urge to treat yourself arises, get your favorite restaurants delivered to your doorstep. Grubhub makes it quick and easy to get a delicious meal on the table—from trusted, local favorites to delectable global cuisines—all with a few taps of a button. Now that’s food for thought.

Angry Crab Pizza from High Street Philly Market East

Like many restaurants in 2020, the beloved all-day cafe concept High Street Philly embraced a pivot. In this case, that meant a new location and an expanded menu of salad, pizza, and pasta offerings spearheaded by Executive Chef Christina McKeough. High Street, part of the High Street Hospitality Group co-led by restaurateur Ellen Yin, is now an even more essential takeout and delivery staple for ultra-fresh dishes that feel simple yet inventive—like this pie covered in spicy red sauce and finished with Maryland crab and Old Bay gremolata.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Asada Negro from Sazon 2 Go West Poplar

This year, Sazon, a restaurant known for both traditional and gluten-free/vegan takes on Venezuelan cuisine, pivoted to a takeout/delivery-only model: Sazon 2 Go. Luckily, you can still order the wide selection pioneered by longtime Executive Chef Judith Suzarra-Campbell, who infuses her family’s generational recipes throughout the menu. In addition to snagging a Pollo Arepa and Clasico hot chocolate, go for the Asada Negro for dinner, featuring slow-cooked beef roast in brown sugar cane and garlic sauce alongside white rice and sweet plantains. The layers of flavors are a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t forget.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub.

Photo courtesy of El Merkury