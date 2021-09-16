9 Dog-Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Philly
Philadelphia has gone to the dogs.
It’s no secret that dog owners’ obsession with their pets have intensified over the last year. It’s understandable—everyone was stuck at home with their pups, with nothing but time for long walks and bonding. So as we re-entry society, our dogs want to come too, and luckily, in Philly, there are plenty of places where they can. Just make sure they’re well-trained, leashed up, and ready to respect the rules wherever you go. Across the board, restaurants in the city aren’t generally allowed to have animals inside (with the exception of service animals), so here are our favorite outdoor spots for dining and drinking with your dog.
TBD. The Breakfast Den
Your dog doesn’t just want to go out at night! They want to join you for brunch, and they will be happily welcomed at the Breakfast Den, where you’ll enjoy a creative menu of American-Vietnamese comfort foods, like a bacon and egg banh mi or a rice bowl with egg rolls, slaw, herbs, and vegetables.
Craft Hall
Earlier this year, Craft Hall debuted the Unleashed Bark & Beer with a dog park and puppy porch. Dogs can run free around 2,000 square feet of fenced-in park space, and humans can enjoy beer, cocktails, and even get their pup something from a small menu of dog-friendly treats. They also host events; in case your pup has a big birthday coming up.
Evil Genius Beer Company
Next door to Evil Genius’ Fishtown brewery is a spacious garden where dogs can hang out on their leash. Your pup can take advantage of the water bowls, while you hydrate with a hazy mango IPA or chocolate peanut butter porter.
How to book: Walk in
Fiore Fine Foods
Right next to Fiore is several blocks of open, grassy space that border Front Street, perfect for taking your dog for a nice long walk or maybe playing a game of fetch. End your morning with a brunch spread of egg sandwiches, pastries, and coffee at Fiore’s outdoor seating.
Memphis Taproom
Memphis Taproom is so dog-friendly that there’s a whole Instagram account dedicated to them. @Dogsofmemphistaproom is an adorable reminder that pups are more than welcome on the patio at Memphis Taproom—they’re celebrated. The bar’s rotating beer selection and menu of (vegan friendly!) bar food is sure to satisfy every dog owner.
How to book: Walk in
Morgan's Pier
This summertime drinking destination is open through October, offering regular “Yappy Hour” events. Bring your dog or cuddle with the adoptable pooches brought by the Pennsylvania SPCA. They even sell “Dog Mom” and “Dog Dad” pint glasses, which come with a free beer and the confidence that you’re supporting the SPCA.
Parc
Check out the hashtag #barcforparc in Instagram to see exactly how dog-friendly Parc’s outdoor tables are. The sidewalk seats at this spot from Starr Restaurants are perfect for enjoying a cocktail and some people watching with your dog before or after a stroll in Rittenhouse Square, where you pup can romp with all the other neighborhood dogs out for a potty break.
Sunset Social
If your dog can brave the elevator, you’ll both be rewarded with stunning city views, delicious beers and cocktails, and even a small dog park where you can give your pup some space to run. Check out Sunset Social’s calendar of events and take your dog to see Captain Marvel or an Eagles game on the big screen.
Triple Bottom Brewing
Not only does Triple Bottom welcome dogs to its outdoor taproom, but the crew also allows pups at many of their outdoor pop-ups. This fall, check out seasonal events hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary, which are sure to get you and your pup in a spooky, autumnal mood.
How to book: Walk in