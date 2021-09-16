9 Dog-Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Philly

It’s no secret that dog owners’ obsession with their pets have intensified over the last year. It’s understandable—everyone was stuck at home with their pups, with nothing but time for long walks and bonding. So as we re-entry society, our dogs want to come too, and luckily, in Philly, there are plenty of places where they can. Just make sure they’re well-trained, leashed up, and ready to respect the rules wherever you go. Across the board, restaurants in the city aren’t generally allowed to have animals inside (with the exception of service animals), so here are our favorite outdoor spots for dining and drinking with your dog.